PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

RECAP

Philipp Kurashev scored the overtime game-winning goal as the Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena ... The goal for Kurashev was his first of the season ... Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh each recorded a goal ... Wyatt Kaiser added an assist for his first point of the season ... Nick Foligno, Corey Perry and Alex Vlasic all chipped in an assist ... Goaltender Petr Mrazek collected his second victory of the season ... The loss is Vegas’ first of the season, having entered the game with a 7-0-0 record.

VS. ARIZONA

The Blackhawks are 16-7-3 in their last 26 games against the Coyotes since 2014-15 ... Corey Perry has 58 points (29G, 29A) in 73 career games against Arizona ... Connor Murphy (20th overall in 2011) and MacKenzie Entwistle (69th overall in 2017) were each drafted by the Coyotes ... During their last meeting on Mar. 18, Boris Katchouk and Jarred Tinordi each tallied an assist, while Wyatt Kaiser made his NHL debut during a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes in Arizona.

BEND IT LIKE BEDARD

Chicago rookie forward Connor Bedard buried his third goal of the season on Friday against Vegas and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games against the Golden Knights ... His three goals share first among all NHL rookie skaters, while his five points (3G, 2A) share third among all first-year players.

COREY IN THE HOUSE

Blackhawks forward Corey Perry tallied an assist on Friday and now leads the team with six points (2G, 4A) in eight games this season ... It’s the most points he’s recorded in the first eight games of a season since the 2017-18 campaign (2G, 4A w/ ANA) ... He also now has five points (2G, 3A) in five career games in Vegas.

COMEBACK KIDS

After falling down 2-0 to Vegas, the Blackhawks battled back and earned their second multi-goal comeback win of the season, tying the Maple Leafs for the most among all teams ... Chicago is also the second team in NHL history to end a team’s seven- game win streak to begin a season via multi-goal comeback win ... The only other instance was in 1985-86 when the Islanders ended the Nordiques’ 7-0-0 run ... Last season, Chicago had eight multi-goal comeback wins, the second most in the NHL behind New Jersey (9).