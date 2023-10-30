PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

News Feed

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights
BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR
BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night
BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday

BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday
MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas
BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Wrap Trip with Disappointing Loss to Avs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Wrap Trip with Disappointing Loss to Avs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

The Blackhawks are 16-7-3 in their last 26 games against the Coyotes since 2014-15

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel16x9-away
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 9:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH+ | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks prepare for a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday night.

RECAP

Philipp Kurashev scored the overtime game-winning goal as the Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena ... The goal for Kurashev was his first of the season ... Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh each recorded a goal ... Wyatt Kaiser added an assist for his first point of the season ... Nick Foligno, Corey Perry and Alex Vlasic all chipped in an assist ... Goaltender Petr Mrazek collected his second victory of the season ... The loss is Vegas’ first of the season, having entered the game with a 7-0-0 record.

VS. ARIZONA

The Blackhawks are 16-7-3 in their last 26 games against the Coyotes since 2014-15 ... Corey Perry has 58 points (29G, 29A) in 73 career games against Arizona ... Connor Murphy (20th overall in 2011) and MacKenzie Entwistle (69th overall in 2017) were each drafted by the Coyotes ... During their last meeting on Mar. 18, Boris Katchouk and Jarred Tinordi each tallied an assist, while Wyatt Kaiser made his NHL debut during a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes in Arizona.

BEND IT LIKE BEDARD

Chicago rookie forward Connor Bedard buried his third goal of the season on Friday against Vegas and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games against the Golden Knights ... His three goals share first among all NHL rookie skaters, while his five points (3G, 2A) share third among all first-year players.

COREY IN THE HOUSE

Blackhawks forward Corey Perry tallied an assist on Friday and now leads the team with six points (2G, 4A) in eight games this season ... It’s the most points he’s recorded in the first eight games of a season since the 2017-18 campaign (2G, 4A w/ ANA) ... He also now has five points (2G, 3A) in five career games in Vegas.

COMEBACK KIDS

After falling down 2-0 to Vegas, the Blackhawks battled back and earned their second multi-goal comeback win of the season, tying the Maple Leafs for the most among all teams ... Chicago is also the second team in NHL history to end a team’s seven- game win streak to begin a season via multi-goal comeback win ... The only other instance was in 1985-86 when the Islanders ended the Nordiques’ 7-0-0 run ... Last season, Chicago had eight multi-goal comeback wins, the second most in the NHL behind New Jersey (9).