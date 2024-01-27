PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday evening at Rogers Place ... Isaak Phillips notched five hits to pace all skaters, while Reese Johnson chipped in four hits ... Jarred Tinordi shared first among all players with three blocked shots ... Seth Jones led all game skaters with 24:26 of ice time ... Petr Mrazek made 31 saves ... As a team, Chicago out hit the Oilers 28-19 in the game, while also notching 13 blocked shots to just nine blocked shots for Edmonton.

VS. CALGARY

Chicago has an active four-game win streak against the Flames since the start of the 2022-23 campaign ... The Blackhawks are also 9-2-4 in their last 15 trips to the Scotiabank Saddledome since the 2012-13 season ... Lukas Reichel has five points (1G, 4A) in four career games against Calgary ... During their last meeting on Jan. 7, Colin Blackwell posted three points (2G, 1A), while Jarred Tinordi notched two assists ... Philipp Kurashev scored once, while Petr Mrázek made 27 saves during a 4-3 victory at the United Center.

INDIANA JONES

Chicago defenseman Seth Jones saw 24:26 of ice time against the Oilers and now ranks fourth among all NHL skaters with an average of 25:21 of ice time per game this season ... He also shared first among all game skaters with three blocked shots and currently shares second on the team with 82 blocked shots in 34 games on the year ... Jones comes into Saturday’s game with four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games.

TINORDI TRAIN

Against Edmonton, Blackhawks blueliner Jarred Tinordi notched three hits and three blocked shots ... He now ranks fourth on the team with 75 hits in 28 games this season ... He’s currently averaging 2.67 hits per game, which leads all Blackhawks skaters ... Tinordi is also up to 58 blocked shots on the year, which rank fourth on the team.

HAWKS HITS

As a team, the Blackhawks recorded 28 hits on Thursday to just 19 hits for the Oilers ... Chicago now ranks third in the league with 942 hits this season ... Defenseman Connor Murphy leads all team skaters with 93 hits in 43 games on the year ... Once he reaches 100 hits, it’ll be Murphy’s 10th consecutive season with 100-plus hits.