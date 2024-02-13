PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Season Series with Canucks

Chicago hosts Vancouver in third and final matchup of season Tuesday night at the United Center

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago fell to the Canucks 2-0 on Jan. 22 in Vancouver. In their last home game against the Canucks on Dec. 17, a 4-3 loss, Nick Foligno scored twice while Joey Anderson and Philipp Kurashev each notched an assist. Foligno has seven points (2G, 5A) over his last 11 games against Vancouver. Rem Pitlick has four points (1G, 3A) in four career games against Vancouver, including a three-point night (1G, 2A) on March 9, 2023 while playing with Montreal. Seth Jones has 10 points (4G, 6A) over his last 11 games against the Canucks. Jason Dickinson played for the Canucks during the 2021-22 season, notching 11 points (5G, 6A) in 62 games.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks

Black History Month Celebration

PHIL IT UP

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev notched two assists against the Rangers and now has four helpers over his last five games. Kurashev now ranks first on the team with 19 helpers in 45 games this season. With the pair of assists, Kurashev also set a new single-season career high with 27 points (8G, 19A) during the 2023-24 season.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Forward Nick Foligno found the back of the net on Friday evening and now has three goals over his last five games. He now ranks third on the team with 11 goals in 45 games on the year. Against New York, Foligno also shared first among all game skaters with three hits and continues to lead the team with 120 hits this season.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Blueliner Alex Vlasic dented the net on Friday night against the Rangers for his second goal of the season. Vlasic ranks second among Chicago defensemen and shares fifth among all team skaters with nine assists this season. The native of Wilmette, Ill. also ranks second among team blueliners with 11 points in 43 games, while his two goals are tied for first among club defensemen. Of his 11 points this season, eight (1G, 6A) have come over his last 25 games. Vlasic also ranks second on the Blackhawks with 88 blocked shots

SIZZLING SETH

Against the Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones chipped in an assist and now has five points (1G, 4A) over his last seven games. He leads all team blueliners and ranks third among all Blackhawks skaters with 15 assists in 37 games this season. Jones currently ranks fourth in the NHL with an average ice time per game of 25:27.

News Feed

MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice Monday

RECAP: Blackhawks Find Offense Late, Fall in OT to Rangers

RELEASE: Details Announced for Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement on Feb. 25

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Rangers Friday Night

MEDICAL: Dickinson Not Practicing Thursday

RECAP: Folignos Trade Goals as Blackhawks Fall to Wild

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

RELEASE: T. Johnson Activated from IR, Crevier Recalled

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Wild in Return from Break

BLOG: NHL All-Star Break Allows ‘Restart’ for Reichel 

PROSPECTS: Allan Finds Offensive Production with Rockford Over Weekend

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reassign Two to IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout in Back-to-Back Contests

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Road Troubles Continue in Loss at Edmonton 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Play Oilers in Second Half of Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Kraken

BLOG: Mrazek ‘Thankful’ For Another Opportunity with Blackhawks 