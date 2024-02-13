PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Season Series with Canucks

PHIL IT UP

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev notched two assists against the Rangers and now has four helpers over his last five games. Kurashev now ranks first on the team with 19 helpers in 45 games this season. With the pair of assists, Kurashev also set a new single-season career high with 27 points (8G, 19A) during the 2023-24 season.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Forward Nick Foligno found the back of the net on Friday evening and now has three goals over his last five games. He now ranks third on the team with 11 goals in 45 games on the year. Against New York, Foligno also shared first among all game skaters with three hits and continues to lead the team with 120 hits this season.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Blueliner Alex Vlasic dented the net on Friday night against the Rangers for his second goal of the season. Vlasic ranks second among Chicago defensemen and shares fifth among all team skaters with nine assists this season. The native of Wilmette, Ill. also ranks second among team blueliners with 11 points in 43 games, while his two goals are tied for first among club defensemen. Of his 11 points this season, eight (1G, 6A) have come over his last 25 games. Vlasic also ranks second on the Blackhawks with 88 blocked shots

SIZZLING SETH

Against the Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones chipped in an assist and now has five points (1G, 4A) over his last seven games. He leads all team blueliners and ranks third among all Blackhawks skaters with 15 assists in 37 games this season. Jones currently ranks fourth in the NHL with an average ice time per game of 25:27.