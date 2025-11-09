PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against Red Wings

🕒 TIME: 12:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago heads to Detroit for Sunday matinee showdown with Original Six rivals
Chicago is 11-8-1 over their last 20 overall games against Detroit and have posted a 14-7-2 record over their last 23 games against the Red Wings in Detroit. Forward Ilya Mikheyev has points (1G, 3A) in his last three games at Little Caesars Arena and has recorded eight points (2G, 6A) in six career games in Detroit. Connor Bedard has registered assists (2A) in his last two games at Little Caesars Arena and has three helpers in four career games against the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has four points (1G, 3A) over his last five games against Detroit. Drafted by the Red Wings in the second round (58th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bertuzzi compiled 202 points (88G, 114A) in 305 games with the club between 2016-23.
A four-point game from Connor Bedard (1G, 3A) helped the Blackhawks to a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night. Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each notched two points while Artyom Levshunov also posted one assist. Goaltender Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 33 shots for his first shutout as a Blackhawk. It’s Chicago’s first shutout since Dec. 7, 2023 (Petr Mrazek). Colton Dach led the team with four hits, while Alex Vlasic recorded three blocked shots to lead all Blackhawks skaters. Chicago penalty-killers went 3-for-3 (100%) against Calgary.
The Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames, 4-0, on Friday evening and now have wins in back-to-back games and points in 10 of their last 14 games (7-4-3). The team has scored the first goal of the game in 10 of their 15 games this season, which shares first in the NHL. The Blackhawks also rank third in the NHL with 35 goals scored at 5-on-5 this season. Chicago ranks sixth in the league with an average goals against per game of 2.60 and is one of only six teams in the Western Conference with a positive goal differential (+8). The club ranks first in the NHL with 14 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 17 points rank second in the league (Montreal).
Forward Connor Bedard recorded four points (1G, 3A) on Friday in Calgary to extend his current point streak to seven games (6G, 9A). It’s Bedard’s first seven-game point streak since Dec. 21-Jan. 5 of last season (3G, 6A). He’s the first Blackhawks skater since Patrick Kane in 2021-22 (3G, 12A) to record at least 15 points during a point streak. Bedard (20 years, 113 days) tallied his 150th career NHL point (53G, 97A) on Friday and surpassed Eddie Olczyk (20 years, 127 years) to become the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach 150 career points. He also became the 11th-youngest in league history to hit the milestone and the second-youngest among active players behind Sidney Crosby (18 years, 130 days).
Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 33 shots on Friday in Calgary for his first shutout as a Blackhawk and first shutout since Jan. 18, 2025 against Anaheim while with Florida (34 saves). He now has wins in five of his last seven starts and points in eight of his last nine outings (6-1-2). The goaltender has posted a 6-3-2 record, a .926 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average in 11 games this season. He ranks second in the NHL in SV% and fifth in GAA (min. 8 GP).
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 9, 2023: Connor Bedard recorded two goals and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. He became the third-youngest player to record a four-point game in NHL history and the youngest to do so since 1944. Bedard also set a still-standing franchise record as the youngest player to record a multi-goal game.
Former Chicago netminder Glenn Hall posted a 54-43-19 record, a .928 save percentage, a 2.35 goals-against average and nine shutouts in his Blackhawks career against Detroit. His 54 wins and nine shutouts rank first all-time in team history against the Red Wings. Hall played four seasons in Detroit from 1952-57, before coming over to the Blackhawks in the 1957-58 campaign.