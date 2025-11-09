PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against Red Wings

POINT BREAK

The Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames, 4-0, on Friday evening and now have wins in back-to-back games and points in 10 of their last 14 games (7-4-3). The team has scored the first goal of the game in 10 of their 15 games this season, which shares first in the NHL. The Blackhawks also rank third in the NHL with 35 goals scored at 5-on-5 this season. Chicago ranks sixth in the league with an average goals against per game of 2.60 and is one of only six teams in the Western Conference with a positive goal differential (+8). The club ranks first in the NHL with 14 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 17 points rank second in the league (Montreal).