PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap East Coast Trip Against Devils

Chicago closes out four-game trip with Sunday night matchup in New Jersey

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
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QUICK HITS

  • Chicago has earned points in six of their last nine road games (4-3-2).
  • The Blackhawks have gone 11-for-12 (91.7%) on the penalty kill over their last four games and rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.5% this season (186-for-220).
  • Chicago has 45 goals this season from players age 20 or younger which is the second most among all teams behind the Sharks (65).
  • Rookie forward Nick Lardis has logged a goal (3G, 2A) in three of his last four games.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied points (8G, 9A) in 11 of his last 12 contests against New Jersey and has logged 24 points (10G, 14A) in 20 career games against them.

AGAINST NEW JERSEY

Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 12 at United Center. Louis Crevier recorded two assists, while Connor Bedard, Sam Lafferty and Landon Slaggert each scored one goal and Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied points (8G, 9A) in 11 of his last 12 contests against New Jersey and has logged 24 points (10G, 14A) in 20 career games against them. He’s also notched points (4G, 4A) in four of his last five games at Prudential Center and has recorded 12 points (5G, 7A) in 11 career games in New Jersey. Knight has logged a 2-0-0 record, a .970 save percentage and a 0.70 goals-against average over his last two games at Prudential Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the New York Rangers, 6-1, on Friday evening at Madison Square Garden. Nick Lardis scored his eighth goal of the season. Tyler Bertuzzi and Alex Vlasic each logged an assist. Anton Frondell led all forwards with 20:50 of time on ice, posting one hit and one blocked shot. Artyom Levshunov shared first among all skaters with a career-high five shots on goal. Frank Nazar went 10-for-19 (52.6%) in the faceoff circle and Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves.

NICK AT NIGHT

Rookie forward Nick Lardis found the back of the net on Friday against the Rangers and has logged a goal (3G, 2A) in three of his last four games. Lardis shares fourth among all NHL rookie skaters with three goals since his recall on March 8, while he shares fifth with six points (3G, 3A) over that span. The forward has posted 13 points (8G, 5A) in 32 games with Chicago in 2025-26 ... He ranks second among club rookies with eight goals and shares fourth with 13 points.

Nick Lardis taps in setup from Tyler Bertuzzi and Alex Vlasic to make it 1-0 against the Rangers

TYE DYE

Tyler Bertuzzi posted an assist against the Rangers on Friday and has tallied points (1G, 3A) in three of his last four games. Bertuzzi leads the team and shares 13th in the NHL with a career-best 11 power play goals this season. He also ranks second on Chicago with 29 goals in 2025-26. He’s one goal shy of matching his career-high 30 goals set in 2021-22 with Detroit.

VLASIC ROCK

Defenseman Alex Vlasic notched an assist on Friday against the Rangers and has recorded a helper (3A) in three of his last four games. He ranks second among club blueliners and with 18 assists and 20 points in 72 games this season. He also ranks seventh among all team skaters with 18 assists ... Vlasic leads all Chicago skaters with 105 blocked shots in 2025-26. It’s his third-straight season with 100+ blocked shots.

“They were able to capitalize on our mistakes.”

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 29, 1970, rookie goaltender Tony Esposito recorded his 15th shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Stadium. His 15 shutouts as a rookie are an NHL record.
On March 29, 2018, emergency backup goaltender Scott Foster made seven saves on seven shots in the third period and helped the Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.   

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