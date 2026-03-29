PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap East Coast Trip Against Devils

AGAINST NEW JERSEY

Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 12 at United Center. Louis Crevier recorded two assists, while Connor Bedard, Sam Lafferty and Landon Slaggert each scored one goal and Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied points (8G, 9A) in 11 of his last 12 contests against New Jersey and has logged 24 points (10G, 14A) in 20 career games against them. He’s also notched points (4G, 4A) in four of his last five games at Prudential Center and has recorded 12 points (5G, 7A) in 11 career games in New Jersey. Knight has logged a 2-0-0 record, a .970 save percentage and a 0.70 goals-against average over his last two games at Prudential Center.