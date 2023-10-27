PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening at the United Center ... Lukas Reichel went 8-for-12 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle ... Petr Mrazek made his first home start of the season and recorded 40 saves ... Seth Jones led all skaters with 23:10 of time on ice and now ranks seventh in the league with an average time on ice per game of 25:07 ... Blackhawk penalty killers went 4-for-4 on the night against Vegas.

VS. VEGAS

The Blackhawks have taken points in three of their last five games against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena ... During their last meeting on Oct. 21, Connor Bedard, Reese Johnson and Corey Perry all found the back of the net, while five other skaters chipped in an assist during a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights at the United Center.

BLOCK PARTY

Defensemen Connor Murphy and Jarred Tinordi each tallied three blocked shots on Tuesday evening ... Murphy now leads the team with 17 blocks in seven games on the year .... The Blackhawks currently lead the NHL with 136 blocked shots through the first seven games of the 2023-24 season ... This marks the most blocked shots the team has recorded through the first seven games of a season since the stat began being tracked in 2002-03.

AGAINST THE BEST

Friday evening’s game will mark the fifth time this season--and third consecutive game--the Blackhawks have played against one of the three remaining undefeated NHL teams ... Boston (6-0-0), Vegas (7-0-0) and Colorado (6-0-0) all have perfect records this season ... Only San Jose has played all three teams this season, and the Sharks have met each team only once ... This marks the second match up this season between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights ... The Blackhawks have already played Boston twice and Colorado once.

PETR PETR PUMPKIN EATER

Blackhawks’ netminder Petr Mrazek made 40 saves against the Bruins and has now registered 30+ saves in all four of his starts this season ... His .925 save percentage ranks sixth among all NHL goalies who have played in four or more games during the 2023-24 campaign.