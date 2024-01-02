PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start New Year in Nashville

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped an 8-1 decision to the Dallas Stars on Sunday evening at American Airlines Center ... Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season ... Connor Bedard notched an assist and leads the club with 18 helpers on the year ... Cole Guttman also registered an assist and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games ... Jarred Tinordi led all skaters with four blocked shots and now shares fifth on the team with 35 blocked shots this season ... Chicago out hit the Stars 25-5 in the game.

VS. NASHVILLE

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno has tallied 17 points (7G, 10A) in 32 career games against the Predators, including five points (2G, 3A) over his last two meetings with the club ... During their last meeting on Dec. 5, Foligno posted three points (2G, 1A), while Jones notched two assists ... Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators at the United Center.

CONNOR COOKS

Rookie forward Connor Bedard chipped in an assist on Sunday and now has nine points (3G, 6A) over his last seven games ... He continues to lead all Blackhawks skaters in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) in 36 games this season ... During the month of December, Bedard led all NHL rookies with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games ... He was also the only point per game rookie player in December.

FILL IT UP

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net against the Stars and now has points (1G, 4A) in four-straight games ... He also has six points (1G, 5A) over his last six games since Dec. 17 ... Kurashev is now just two goals shy of his single-season career high of nine goals (2022-23) and three points shy of his single-season best of 25 points (2022-23).

JUNIOR HAWKS

The Blackhawks currently have six prospects competing at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships in Sweden ... Prospects Gavin Hayes, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar III and Sam Rinzel are representing Team USA, while Adam Gajan and Martin Misiak are part of Team Slovakia ... Nazar III currently leads all tournament skaters with eight assists, while his eight points share second among all skaters ... Gajan holds a 3-0-0 record and ranks third among all goaltenders with a .934 save percentage in three games played.