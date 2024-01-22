PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Four-Game Road Trip in Vancouver

RECAP

An overtime game-winning goal from Seth Jones helped the Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday at the United Center ... Jason Dickinson led all skaters with three points (1G, 2A) ... Joey Anderson (1G, 1A), Boris Katchouk (1G, 1A) and Jones (1G, 1A) each recorded two points ... Colin Blackwell, Reese Johnson and Zachary Sanford each chipped in an assist ... Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his 12th win of the season.

VS. VANCOUVER

A former Canuck, Jason Dickinson notched 11 points (5G, 6A) in 62 games with Vancouver from 2021-22 ... Seth Jones has recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) in 19 career games against the Canucks ... During their last meeting on Dec. 17, Cole Guttman found the back of the net, while Joey Anderson and Philipp Kurashev each notched an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Chicago.

SETH-SATIONAL

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones notched two points (1G, 1A) against the Islanders, including his first goal of the season ... His 13 points (1G, 12A) in 31 games this season lead all Chicago blueliners ... His goal against the Islanders came 22 seconds into the extra frame, marking the second fastest overtime goal by a Blackhawks defenseman in team history ... Jones’ goal was just four seconds shy of Doug Wilson’s record (0:18 on Nov. 2, 1989).

JASON JAR

Forward Jason Dickinson tied a career high with three points (1G, 2A) on Friday against New York ... His 15 goals in 46 games this season are a single-season career-high ... He also now shares first among all Blackhawks skaters in goals, while his 24 points rank second on the team ... He also went 13-for-21 (61.9%) in the faceoff circle on Thursday.

BOW HUNTER

Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk notched two points (1G, 1A) against the Islanders for his first multi-point game of the season ... He now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last four games and five points (3G, 2A) over his last 10 games since his recall on Dec. 30.