PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Play Sabres on Thursday Night

RECAP

Behind a 37-save effort from Petr Mrazek, the Blackhawks defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in a shootout on Tuesday evening at the United Center ... Cole Guttman found the back of the net ... Kevin Korchinski added an assist and now ranks third among all team blueliners with seven assists this season ... Ryan Donato also chipped in an assist ... Jarred Tinordi led all skaters with six hits ... Boris Katchouk buried the game deciding goal in the shootout, while Rem Pitlick also scored in the shootout.

VS. BUFFALO

Chicago closes out their season series with the Sabres on Thursday evening at KeyBank Center ... The Blackhawks are 16-3-2 in their last 21 games against Buffalo since 2010-11 ... Chicago is also 6-1-2 in their last nine games against Buffalo at KeyBank Center since 2010-11 ... During their last meeting on Nov. 19, Philipp Kurashev notched two points (1G, 1A), while Taylor Raddysh also found the back of the net ... Lukas Reichel added an assist during a 3-2 loss to the Sabres at the United Center.

GUTT PUNCH

Against San Jose, Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman scored his fourth goal of the season to match a single-season career-high (4G w/CHI in 2022-23) ... He now has two points (1G, 1A) over his last three games ... So far this season, Guttman has notched NHL career highs in games played (25), assists (4) and points (8) ... His goal was also Chicago’s 21st goal by a rookie skater this season, which shares first among all NHL clubs (CBJ).

PETR PIPER

Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 37 of 38 shots (.974 SV%) against the Sharks on Tuesday for his 11th victory of the season ... He has now recorded 30+ saves in 14 of his 30 appearances this season ... His .907 save percentage ranks sixth among all NHL netminders who have played in 30 or more games this season.

SETH SKATES

Defenseman Seth Jones led all game skaters with 29:27 of ice time on Tuesday ... It’s the second-most ice time he’s seen in a game this season (31:46 TOI on Nov. 9 at TBL) ... He now ranks fourth among all league skaters with an average time on ice per game of 25:31.