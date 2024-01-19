PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago for Matchup Against Islanders

RECAP

Chicago closed out their season series against the Buffalo Sabres with a 3-0 loss on Thursday evening at KeyBank Center ... Seth Jones led all Blackhawks skaters with 24:04 of ice time ... Reese Johnson led all game skaters with six hits ... Isaak Phillips tied a season-high with four blocked shots ... Jason Dickinson went 11-for-15 (73.3%) in the faceoff circle... Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves ... As a team, the Blackhawks out hit the Sabres 25-14 and notched 19 blocked shots to just 13 blocked shots for Buffalo.

VS. NEW YORK ISLANDERS

The Blackhawks are 13-5-2 in their last 20 games against the Islanders dating back to the start of the 2010-11 season ... Chicago is also 8-3-0 in their last 11 games against the Islanders at the United Center ... Goaltender Petr Mrazek holds an 8-5-2 record in 16 career games against the Islanders, including wins in his last two games against the club ... During their last meeting on Dec. 4, 2022, Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves during a 3-0 loss to New York at UBS Arena.

JONES SETTER

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones led all team skaters in ice time against Buffalo and continues to rank fourth in the NHL with an average time on ice per game of 25:31 ... He also shared first among all game skaters with four blocked shots and now ranks third on the team with 73 blocked shots in 29 games this season ... Additionally, he led all Chicago skaters with five shots on goal and currently leads all team blueliners with 70 shots on goal on the year.

REESE’S PIECES

Forward Reese Johnson returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup on Thursday and led all game skaters with six hits ... His six hits are most he’s recorded in game this season and are five shy of his career high (11 hits on Nov. 12, 2021 vs. ARI) ... He now ranks third among all team forwards with 62 hits in 27 games this season.

KEVIN!

Against Buffalo, Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski notched two takeaways and two blocked shots and now shares fourth among all NHL rookie blueliners with 47 blocked shots in 39 games this season ... He also ranks fourth among all league first years with average time on ice per game of 19:53.