PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Jets

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago welcomes Winnipeg to United Center for a Tuesday night matchup
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks have earned points in six of their last nine games against Winnipeg (2-3-4). Connor Bedard is riding a five-game point streak (2G, 6A) against the Jets, including three multi-point games in his last four outings against them. He’s also riding a three-game home point streak against Winnipeg (2G, 2A) and has notched points (4G, 2A) in four of his five career games against them at United Center. Alex Vlasic has logged points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Winnipeg and has six points (2G, 4A) in 11 career games against them. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded a goal (2G) in back-to-back games against the Jets and has notched 10 points (5G, 5A) over his last 12 games against Winnipeg.
The Blackhawks fell to the New Jersey Devils, 5-3, on Sunday evening at Prudential Center. Frank Nazar scored two goals and led the club with a career-high seven shots on goal. Nazar also went 9-for-13 (69.2%) in the faceoff circle. Anton Frondell posted two assists. Ilya Mikheyev scored his 15th goal of the season. Louis Crevier notched an assist and share first among all skaters with four blocked shots. Connor Bedard, Andre Burakovsky and Ryan Donato each recorded an assist. Spencer Knight made 35 saves.
Forward Frank Nazar posted two goals on Sunday against the Devils for his first career NHL multi-goal game. Nazar has notched 14 points (7G, 7A) over his last 14 games. He scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season against New Jersey on Sunday and bested his previous career-high 12 goals from the 2024-25 campaign. His 14 goals now share fourth among all club skaters.
Forward Connor Bedard recorded an assist against the Devils on Sunday and set a career-high with 68 points (30G, 38A) in 61 games this season, surpassing his 67 points (23G, 44A) from the 2024-25 campaign. The forward has now logged 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 12 games and has notched 20 points (10G, 10A) over his last 21 outings.
Rookie Anton Frondell recorded two assists on Sunday against New Jersey for his first career multi-point game. The forward has now logged helpers (4A) in three of his first four NHL games. He became the first Blackhawks player to record four or more points through their first four NHL game since Henri Jokiharju in 2018-19 (5A).
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On March 31, 1991, Goaltender Ed Belfour led the Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at home. It was his 43rd win, a still-standing franchise record for most wins by a goalie in a season. He finished the season with a 43-19-7 record, a .910 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average.
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On March 31, 1938, Cully Dahlstrom won the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year. Dahlstrom notched 10 goals and 19 points in 48 games during his rookie season in 1937-38. The forward appeared in 345 career games with the Blackhawks, posting 206 points (88G, 118A).