PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Jets

AGAINST WINNIPEG

The Blackhawks have earned points in six of their last nine games against Winnipeg (2-3-4). Connor Bedard is riding a five-game point streak (2G, 6A) against the Jets, including three multi-point games in his last four outings against them. He’s also riding a three-game home point streak against Winnipeg (2G, 2A) and has notched points (4G, 2A) in four of his five career games against them at United Center. Alex Vlasic has logged points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Winnipeg and has six points (2G, 4A) in 11 career games against them. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded a goal (2G) in back-to-back games against the Jets and has notched 10 points (5G, 5A) over his last 12 games against Winnipeg.