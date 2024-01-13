PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 2-1 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday evening at Canada Life Centre ... Connor Murphy buried his second goal of the season ... Lukas Reichel tallied an assist ... Cole Guttman also chipped in an assist for his seventh point (3G, 4A) of the season ... Philipp Kurashev went 8-for-13 (61.5%) in the faceoff circle ... Four Blackhawks defensemen each posted a game-high four blocked shots ... Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

VS. DALLAS

The Blackhawks face the Stars on Saturday evening for the third of four meetings this season ... Chicago is also 15-11-6 in their last 32 games against Dallas since 2016-17 ... A former Star, Jason Dickinson has six points (2G, 4A) in eight career games against Dallas, including three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games against the club ... During their last meeting on Dec. 31, 2023, Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net, while Cole Guttman chipped in an assist during an 8-1 loss to the Stars at American Airlines Center.

MURPH AND TURF

Blueliner Connor Murphy found the back of the net against Winnipeg and now has two points (1G, 1A) over his last three games ... His goal was also the 41st of his NHL career, which ranks fourth among all defensemen selected in the 2011 NHL Draft ... He also chipped in three blocked shots and now ranks 10th among all league blueliners with 103 blocked shots on the year ... It’s his fifth-straight season with at least 100 blocked shots.

PETR PIPER

Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 26 saves off 28 shots (.929 SV%) on Thursday and has now stopped 63 of 66 shots (.954 SV%) over his last two meetings against Winnipeg ... His .903 save percentage ranks seventh among all NHL goaltenders who have appeared in 28 or more games this season ... Mrazek is also the first Blackhawks goaltender to have 10-plus wins in consecutive seasons since Corey Crawford (2010-11 and 2019-20).

COLE BOOTH

Chicago forward Cole Guttman registered an assist on Thursday and now has a new single-season career-high of seven points (3G, 4A) in 23 games on the year ... His 37 career NHL games played and 13 points (7G, 6A) each rank third among all skated selected in the sixth round or later in the 2017 NHL Draft.