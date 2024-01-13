PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars

Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net during their last meeting on Dec. 31, 2023

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks return to the United Center to take on the Dallas Stars.

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 2-1 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday evening at Canada Life Centre ... Connor Murphy buried his second goal of the season ... Lukas Reichel tallied an assist ... Cole Guttman also chipped in an assist for his seventh point (3G, 4A) of the season ... Philipp Kurashev went 8-for-13 (61.5%) in the faceoff circle ... Four Blackhawks defensemen each posted a game-high four blocked shots ... Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

VS. DALLAS

The Blackhawks face the Stars on Saturday evening for the third of four meetings this season ... Chicago is also 15-11-6 in their last 32 games against Dallas since 2016-17 ... A former Star, Jason Dickinson has six points (2G, 4A) in eight career games against Dallas, including three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games against the club ... During their last meeting on Dec. 31, 2023, Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net, while Cole Guttman chipped in an assist during an 8-1 loss to the Stars at American Airlines Center.

MURPH AND TURF

Blueliner Connor Murphy found the back of the net against Winnipeg and now has two points (1G, 1A) over his last three games ... His goal was also the 41st of his NHL career, which ranks fourth among all defensemen selected in the 2011 NHL Draft ... He also chipped in three blocked shots and now ranks 10th among all league blueliners with 103 blocked shots on the year ... It’s his fifth-straight season with at least 100 blocked shots.

PETR PIPER

Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 26 saves off 28 shots (.929 SV%) on Thursday and has now stopped 63 of 66 shots (.954 SV%) over his last two meetings against Winnipeg ... His .903 save percentage ranks seventh among all NHL goaltenders who have appeared in 28 or more games this season ... Mrazek is also the first Blackhawks goaltender to have 10-plus wins in consecutive seasons since Corey Crawford (2010-11 and 2019-20).

COLE BOOTH

Chicago forward Cole Guttman registered an assist on Thursday and now has a new single-season career-high of seven points (3G, 4A) in 23 games on the year ... His 37 career NHL games played and 13 points (7G, 6A) each rank third among all skated selected in the sixth round or later in the 2017 NHL Draft.

News Feed

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets
BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group

BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs
MEDICAL: Bedard Undergoes Successful Surgery 

MEDICAL: Bedard Undergoes Successful Surgery
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR
BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 

BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening
PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 

PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Bedard, Foligno on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Bedard, Foligno on IR
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Pitlick from Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Pitlick from Penguins
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Tough Battle Against Devils 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Tough Battle Against Devils 