PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Set Against Kraken

BED OF ROSES

Forward Connor Bedard tallied his second-career NHL hat trick on Tuesday against Calgary and has goals (7G) in five of his last six games and points (11G, 11A) in 10 of his last 11 games. With his three goals against Calgary, Bedard became the fourth player in Blackhawks history to recorded multiple hat tricks before the age of 21, joining Alex DeBrincat (3), Jeremy Roenick (3) and Bobby Hull (2). He also became the first NHL skater to record multiple hat tricks during the 2025-26 season. The forward has compiled 29 points (13G, 16A) in 19 games in 2025-26 and shares second in the NHL in goals and ranks fourth in points.