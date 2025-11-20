PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Set Against Kraken

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago concludes their four-game homestand on Thursday evening against Seattle
The Blackhawks conclude their four-game homestand on Thursday evening against the Seattle Kraken. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the two clubs this season. Connor Bedard has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Kraken. Ilya Mikheyev has notched three goals in his last five meetings with the Kraken and has five goals and six points in 11 career games against the club. Andre Burakovsky has recorded points (3G, 2A) in three of his four career games against Seattle. He notched 92 points (30G, 62A) in 177 games with the Kraken from 2022-25.
The Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames, 5-2, on Tuesday evening at the United Center to push their point streak to a season-long six games (5-0-1). Connor Bedard recorded three goals for his second-career NHL hat trick and went 9-for-12 (75.0%) in the faceoff circle. Oliver Moore tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Ryan Donato also scored once. Louis Crevier posted an assist and clocked the second-fastest shot this season at 102.41 mph. Four other Blackhawks each notched an assist. Colton Dach led all team skaters with four hits and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves on 21 shots (.905 SV%) for his third win of the season.
Forward Connor Bedard tallied his second-career NHL hat trick on Tuesday against Calgary and has goals (7G) in five of his last six games and points (11G, 11A) in 10 of his last 11 games. With his three goals against Calgary, Bedard became the fourth player in Blackhawks history to recorded multiple hat tricks before the age of 21, joining Alex DeBrincat (3), Jeremy Roenick (3) and Bobby Hull (2). He also became the first NHL skater to record multiple hat tricks during the 2025-26 season. The forward has compiled 29 points (13G, 16A) in 19 games in 2025-26 and shares second in the NHL in goals and ranks fourth in points.
Ryan Greene posted an assist against the Flames on Tuesday and has points (1G, 1A) in consecutive games for the first time in his NHL career. He also recorded a career-high three hits against Calgary and went 6-for-10 (60%) in the faceoff circle. Greene has notched five points (2G, 3A) in 19 games this season and shares second among all NHL rookies with a plus-5 rating this season.
Rookie forward Oliver Moore registered two points (1G, 1A) on Tuesday and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last four outings. It's Moore's second-career multi-point game, following April 4, 2025 at WSH (2A). The Blackhawks rank first in the NHL with 21 assists and 28 points from rookie skaters this season.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 20, 1988: The Blackhawks retired the numbers of two legendary goaltenders: No. 1 in honor of Glenn Hall and No. 35 in honor of Tony Esposito.
Nov. 20, 1953: Fred Sasakamoose made his NHL and Blackhawks debut in a 2-0 loss to the Boston Bruins at home. He was one of the first Canadian Indigenous player in NHL history. Sasakamoose played 11 games with the Blackhawks that year.