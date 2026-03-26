PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Set Against Flyers

AGAINST PHILADELPHIA

The Blackhawks have earned points in three-straight games at Xfinity Mobile Arena (2-0-1) and have taken points in six of their last eight games against Philadelphia overall (4-2-2). Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied points (2G, 6A) in four of his last five games in Philadelphia and has logged 15 points (5G, 10A) over his last 10 games against the Flyers overall, including five multi-point games. The forward has also recorded 17 points (6G, 11A) in 18 career games against the club. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 14 points (6G, 8A) in 17 career games at Xfinity Mobile Arena. He’s also notched three helpers over his last four overall games against the club.