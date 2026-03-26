PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Set Against Flyers

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago continues east coast trip with matchup in Philadelphia on Thursday night
🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks have earned points in three-straight games at Xfinity Mobile Arena (2-0-1) and have taken points in six of their last eight games against Philadelphia overall (4-2-2). Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied points (2G, 6A) in four of his last five games in Philadelphia and has logged 15 points (5G, 10A) over his last 10 games against the Flyers overall, including five multi-point games. The forward has also recorded 17 points (6G, 11A) in 18 career games against the club. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 14 points (6G, 8A) in 17 career games at Xfinity Mobile Arena. He’s also notched three helpers over his last four overall games against the club.
The Blackhawks defeated the New York Islanders, 4-3, on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Nick Lardis posted three points (1G, 2A) for his first career NHL multi-point game. Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A) and Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) each notched two points. Ilya Mikheyev also scored one goal. Anton Frondell made his NHL debut and recorded an assist for his first career NHL point, while also recording one hit and two blocked shots. Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves on 47 shots (.936 SV%) for his seventh victory of the season. Chicago went 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Rookie forward Anton Frondell made his NHL debut on Tuesday against New York and recorded an assist for his first career NHL point. With his assist against the Islanders, Frondell (18 years and 321 days) became the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to record a point in their NHL debut, following Eddie Olczyk (18 years and 56 days), Connor Bedard (18 years and 85 days), Steve McCarthy (18 years and 243 days) and Dean McAmmond (18 years and 250 days).
Nick Lardis recorded three points (1G, 2A) against the Islanders on Tuesday for his first career multi-point game. He has also tallied goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. Since his recall on March 8, Lardis has posted five points (2G, 3A) in nine games, which shares seventh among all NHL rookie skaters over that span.
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves on 47 shots (.936 SV%) on Tuesday against the Islanders for his seventh victory of the season. He's logged 40+ save performances in back-to-back games, notching 89 saves on 96 shots (.927 SV%) over his last two outings. Soderblom has also posted a .910 save percentage over his last seven games since Jan. 23, including his first career NHL shutout at Utah on March 1.
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On March 26, 1934, Chuck Gardiner won the Vezina Trophy for fewest goals allowed in the regular season (83). He posted a 20-17-11 record, a 1.63 goals-against average and 10 shutouts in 48 games that season. It was the second time that Gardiner would earn the Vezina Trophy.
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On March 26, 1962, Bobby Hull won the Art Ross Trophy as the regular-season scoring champion with 84 points (50G, 34A) in 70 games. It was Hull’s second of three career Art Ross Trophies (1959-60 and 1965-66).