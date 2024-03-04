PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back in Colorado

TIME: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App
The Blackhawks close out their season series with the Avalanche on Monday evening in Denver.
TONIGHT'S OPPONENT
Tyler Johnson has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 21 career games against Colorado. Nick Foligno has recorded 17 points (6G, 11A) in 26 games versus the Avalanche. Petr Mrazek holds a 5-3-2 record, a .928 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average in 11 career games against Colorado. Chicago defeated the Avalanche on Dec. 19 at the United Center. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A), Connor Bedard (2A) and Nikita Zaitsev (2A) each posted two points during a 3-2 victory over Colorado.