PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back in Colorado

BIG SHOES TO PHIL

Forward Philipp Kurashev posted two points (1G, 1A) against Columbus and now shares first on the team with 24 assists in 54 games this season. With his 10th goal of the season on Saturday, Kurashev established a new career high. He now has career highs in goals (10), assists (24) and points (34) during the 2023-24 campaign. Kurashev has now recorded 11 points (4G, 7A) in 14 career games against Columbus.

FROM DUSK TIL DON

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato tallied two points (1G, 1A) against the Blue Jackets for his third multi-point game of the season. Donato now has three points (1G, 2A) over last three games. Donato now has eight points (3G, 5A) in nine career games versus the Blue Jackets, including three multi-point games.

BED AND BREAKFAST

Rookie forward Connor Bedard added an assist on Saturday and continues to lead all NHL rookies and Chicago skaters with 41 points (17G, 24A) in 47 games ths season. Bedard also has eight points (2G, 6A) over his last eight games.