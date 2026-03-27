PREVIEW: Blackhawks Meet Rangers in Friday Night Clash at Madison Square Garden

AGAINST NEW YORK

The Blackhawks face the New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Friday’s game will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season. Chicago shutout the Rangers, 3-0, on Dec. 10 at United Center. Spencer Knight recorded 21 saves for the shutout, while Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A). Tyler Bertuzzi and Louis Crevier each scored one goal. The Blackhawks have earned points in six of their last nine games at Madison Square Garden (6-3-0). Bertuzzi has recorded a goal (3G) in three-straight games against New York and has tallied a point (3G, 2A) in five of his last seven games against them.