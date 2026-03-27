PREVIEW: Blackhawks Meet Rangers in Friday Night Clash at Madison Square Garden

Chicago wraps back-to-back set against New York in final of two meetings this season

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

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QUICK HITS

  • Chicago has earned points in six of their last eight road games (4-2-2).
  • The Blackhawks have killed off 11-straight power plays since March 20 against Colorado and rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.8% this season (184-for-217).
  • Forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net against Philadelphia on Thursday for his career-high 30th goal of the season and matched his career-best 67 points (23G, 44A) from the 2024-25 campaign
  • Rookie forward Anton Frondell recorded an assist on Thursday against the Flyers and has logged a helper (2A) in each of his first two career NHL games.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded a goal (3G) in three-straight games against the New York Rangers.

AGAINST NEW YORK

The Blackhawks face the New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Friday’s game will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season. Chicago shutout the Rangers, 3-0, on Dec. 10 at United Center. Spencer Knight recorded 21 saves for the shutout, while Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A). Tyler Bertuzzi and Louis Crevier each scored one goal. The Blackhawks have earned points in six of their last nine games at Madison Square Garden (6-3-0). Bertuzzi has recorded a goal (3G) in three-straight games against New York and has tallied a point (3G, 2A) in five of his last seven games against them.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-1, on Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Connor Bedard scored his 30th goal of the season. Anton Frondell and Louis Crevier each logged an assist. Sacha Boisvert made his NHL debut and recorded one hit … Nick Lardis posted three hits to lead the club and Artyom Levshunov led the team with 22:20 of time on ice. Spencer Knight made 36 saves … Chicago went 4-for-4 (100%) on the penalty kill.

THE KILLERS

The Blackhawks have gone 44-for-49 (89.8%) on the penalty kill over their last 18 road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL over that span. Chicago has also killed off 11-straight power plays since March 20 against Colorado and rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.8% this season (184-for-217) ... The club has allowed 33 power play goals against this season, which ranks second in the NHL.

BED AND BREAKFAST

Connor Bedard found the back of the net against Philadelphia on Thursday for his career-high 30th goal of the season. Bedard became the third Blackhawks player to record a 30-goal season at age 20 or younger, joining Jonathan Toews (34 in 2008-09) and Eric Daze (30 in 1995-96). He has tallied 67 points (30G, 37A) in 59 games this season, which matches his career-high 67 points (23G, 44A) from the 2024-25 campaign.

Connor Bedard snipes one-timer set up by Anton Frondell for his 30th goal of the season

ANT MAN

 Rookie forward Anton Frondell recorded an assist on Thursday against the Flyers and has logged a helper (2A) in each of his first two career NHL games. He became the fourth Blackhawks skater since 2010-11 to record a point in each of their first two NHL games, joining Connor Bedard 2023-24), Jan Rutta (2017-18) and Adam Clendening (2014-15).

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 27, 2002, Phil Housley scored the game-winning goal in a 4-1 Chicago win over the Nashville Predators and became the first U.S.-born blueliner to record 1,200 points in the NHL.
On March 27, 1932, the Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Stadium. Gerry Lowrey scored the game-winning goal for Chicago. Lorne Chabot recorded one of his four shutouts during the 1931-32 campaign.  

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