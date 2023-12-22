PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens

RECAP

Thirty-five saves from goaltender Petr Mrazek helped the Blackhawks to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday evening in Chicago ... Ryan Donato tallied a goal and an assist ... Connor Bedard and Nikita Zaitsev each recorded two assists ... Tyler Johnson buried the game-winning goal and now ranks third on the team with seven goals this season ... Lukas Reichel also found the back of the net ... Nick Foligno registered an assist and saw a season-high 23:03 of ice time ... Colin Blackwell made his season debut and led all skaters with six hits.

VS. MONTREAL

The Blackhawks are 15-5-4 in their last 24 games against the Canadiens since the 2005-06 season ... Chicago is also 8-2-1 in their last 11 games against Montreal at the United Center ... Blackhawks forward Anthony Beauvillier has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in 16 career games against the Canadiens, including four points (1G, 3A) over his last five games against the club ... During their last meeting on Oct. 14, Tyler Johnson scored twice, while Connor Bedard and Taylor Raddysh each added an assist during a 3-2 loss to Montreal at Centre Bell.

CONNOR COOKS

Rookie forward Connor Bedard tallied two assists against Colorado and now leads all NHL first years with five multi-point games this season ... His five multi-point games are also the third most by an 18-year-old in Blackhawks history, trailing only Eddie Olczyk (7) and Patrick Kane (6) ... Bedard now leads all league rookies with 12 goals, 16 assists and 28 points in 31 games on the year.

OH, FOR PETE’S SAKE

Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 35 saves against the Avalanche and picked up his eighth victory of the season ... Mrazek now holds a .910 save percentage this season, which ranks eighth among all NHL goaltenders who have appeared in 20 or more games during the 2023-24 campaign ... He also has a plus-2.9 goals saved above expected, which ranks 29th out of 81 NHL goalies this season.

NICKY MOUSE

Forward Nick Foligno chipped in an assist on Tuesday night and now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last two games ... He now ranks third among all Blackhawks skaters with 15 points (6G, 9A) in 31 games this season ... His 1,112 games played rank fifth among all skaters selected in 2006 NHL Draft.