PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Ground Jets in Saturday Matinee

TIME: 3:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago and Winnipeg face off at the United Center in second of three meetings this season
Chicago faces Winnipeg at the United Center on Saturday afternoon for the second of three meetings between the two clubs this season. Taylor Hall has 22 points (8G, 14A) in 22 career games against the Jets. During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 23, Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno and Seth Jones each tallied an assist, while Petr Mrazek made 28 saves during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets at the United Center.
The Blackhawks were defeated by the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Wednesday night at the United Center. Connor Murphy tallied two assists and Alex Vlasic scored his first goal of the season. Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net while Nick Foligno and Ilya Mikheyev each recorded an assist. Alec Martinez shared first among all game skaters with four blocked shots. Blackhawk penalty-killers went 5-for-5 (100%) on Wednesday against Boston.
Defenseman Connor Murphy posted two assists against Boston and now shares second on the club with 10 helpers in 26 games this season. He's now just five assists shy of his career high set during the 2016- 17 season with the Arizona Coyotes (15). Against Boston, he also ranked second among all game skaters with three blocked shots and now shares 13th among all NHL skaters with 60 blocked shots this season.
On Wednesday evening, defenseman Alex Vlasic scored his first goal of the season and now leads all team blueliners with 11 points (1G, 10A) in 26 games this season. He also shares second on the club with 10 assists. Against Boston, Vlasic led all game skaters with 24:26 of time on ice and now ranks 25th among all NHL skaters with an average time on ice per game of 23:32.
Blackhawk penalty-killers went 5-for-5 (100%) on Wednesday against Boston and have not surrendered a power play goal in their last 11 opportunities (Nov. 27 vs. DAL). Since Nov. 1, the Blackhawks are 38-for-44 on the penalty kill (86.4%), which ranks first in the NHL. Chicago's penalty kill is currently clicking at 81.6%, which ranks eighth in the NHL.