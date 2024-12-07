PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Ground Jets in Saturday Matinee

AROUND THE MURPH IN 80 DAYS

Defenseman Connor Murphy posted two assists against Boston and now shares second on the club with 10 helpers in 26 games this season. He's now just five assists shy of his career high set during the 2016- 17 season with the Arizona Coyotes (15). Against Boston, he also ranked second among all game skaters with three blocked shots and now shares 13th among all NHL skaters with 60 blocked shots this season.