PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup

Philipp Kurashev has six points (1G, 5A) in eight career games against Winnipeg

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Despite outshooting the Oilers 26-15 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 2-1 decision to Edmonton on Tuesday evening at the United Center ... Jason Dickinson found the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season ... Jaycob Megna led all skaters with four blocked shots ... Connor Murphy led all Chicago skaters with three hits ... As a team, the Blackhawks out hit the Oilers 17-9 in the game ... For the second-straight game, defenseman Alex Vlasic led all Chicago skaters with 22:19 of ice time ... Rem Pitlick made his Blackhawks debut.

VS. WINNIPEG

The Blackhawks meet the Jets on Saturday for the third of four games between the two teams this season and second at Canada Life Centre ... Forward Philipp Kurashev has six points (1G, 5A) in eight career games against Winnipeg, including assists (2A) in his last two games against the club ... During their last meeting on Dec. 27, Connor Murphy, Alex Vlasic and Kurashev each notched an assist, while Petr Mrazek made 37 saves during a 2-1 overtime victory over the Jets at the United Center.

JASON’S STREAKING

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson scored on Tuesday and now has points (2G, 1A) in three-straight games ... It’s the second time this season that he’s recorded points in three-consecutive games (1G, 2A from Nov. 12-18) ... Dickinson now ranks second on the team with a career-high 14 goals in 41 games this season, while his 21 points rank third on the team ... Against Edmonton, Dickinson also went 13-for-21 (61.9%) in the faceoff circle to lead all Blackhawks skaters.

PHILLY CHEESE

Against the Oilers, Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev shared first among all game skaters with four shots on goal ... He now ranks sixth on the team with 59 shots on goal in 34 games this season ... Kurashev has six points (2G, 4A) over his last nine games, including a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) from Dec. 23-31.

MEGNA-TRON

On Tuesday evening, Blackhawks defenseman Jaycob Megna registered four blocked shots to lead all game skaters ... He now has ten blocked shots in four games with Chicago since being acquired on Jan. 3 ... He also saw a season-high 16:20 of ice time against Edmonton.

