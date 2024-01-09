PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening

RECAP

Three points from Colin Blackwell propelled the Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday afternoon ... Nikita Zaitsev (1G, 1A) and Jarred Tinordi (2A) each registered two points ... Philipp Kurashev buried his eighth goal of the season ... Making his Blackhawks debut, Zach Sanford chipped in an assist ... Connor Murphy notched his 100th career assist ... Jason Dickinson also recorded a helper ... Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for this 10th victory of the season.

VS. EDMONTON

The Blackhawks are 16-10-2 in their last 28 games against the Oilers since 2013-14 ... Chicago is also 10-4-2 in their last 16 home games against Edmonton ... Zach Sanford has five points (1G, 4A) in nine career games against the Oilers, including an active three-game point streak (1G, 3A) against the club ... During their last meeting in Chicago on Nov. 30, 2022, Mackenzie Entwistle tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Boris Katchouk also found the back of the net during a 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

BLACKWELL BURIES

Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell tied a career-high with two goals and three points (Apr. 15, 2021 vs. NJD) on Sunday against Calgary ... He now has three goals and four points over his last three games ... With five points (3G, 2A) in 10 games this season, Blackwell shares third among all Chicago skaters who have appeared in 10+ games with a points per game of 0.50.

INSTANT VLASIC

Blueliner Alex Vlasic chipped in an assist on Sunday and now ranks second among all team defensemen with nine assists and 10 points in 34 games this season ... He led all game skaters with five blocked shots and now ranks second on the team with 70 blocked shots on the year ... Vlasic also led all Chicago skaters with 24:53 of ice time against Calgary.

SURF AND MURPH

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy notched an assist against Calgary for his 100th career NHL helper ... With the point, Murphy became the seventh defenseman selected in the 2011 NHL Draft to hit the milestone ... He also ranked second among all game skaters on Sunday with four blocked shots ... Murphy leads the team and shares 10th among all NHL skaters with 99 blocked shots in 40 games this season.