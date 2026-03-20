PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche to Open Weekend Homestand

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Colorado on Friday evening for the third and final meeting between the two teams this season
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday evening for the third and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago has posted a 0-1-1 record against the Avalanche in 2025-26. The Blackhawks have taken points in four of their last six games against Colorado at United Center (3-2-1). Forward Teuvo Teravainen has registered 13 points (2G, 11A) over his last 14 contests against the Avalanche, including a career-high four assists against Colorado on Feb. 8, 2024 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Connor Bedard has logged points (1G, 4A) in three of his five career games against Colorado at United Center. He’s also tallied four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games against the Avalanche overall.
The Blackhawks defeated the Minnesota Wild, 2-1, on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena. Connor Bedard scored the game-winning goal and led all skaters with six shots on goal. Ilya Mikheyev scored his 13th goal of the season and Andrew Mangiapane recorded an assist. Artyom Levshunov led all club skaters with three hits while Spencer Knight made 28 saves on 29 shots (.966 SV%) for his 18th victory of the season. Chicago went 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago has earned points in three of their last four home games (2-1-1). Forward Frank Nazar is riding a three-game home goal streak (3G, 2A), including two multi-point contests. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard has recorded points (2G, 5A) in four of his last five home games, including three multi-point outings. He leads all club skaters with 16 goals and 28 points in 26 home games this season, while his 12 assists share first.
Forward Connor Bedard registered his 12th career game-winning goal against Minnesota on Thursday and passed Jonathan Toews (11) and Bobby Hull (11) for the most in team history by a player age 20 or younger. He’s now logged points (3G, 5A) in five of his last six games and has notched points (8G, 9A) in 12 of his last 16 outings. The forward ranks first on the team with 65 points and 37 assists in 55 games this season, while his career-high 28 goals share first. He’s two points shy of matching his career-high 67 points (23G, 44A) from 2024-25.
Goaltender Spencer Knight recorded his 18th victory of the season on Thursday against the Wild and has now earned points in four of this last five games (2-1-2). He’s one win shy of matching his career-high 19 wins from the 2021-22 campaign with the Florida Panthers. The netminder has recorded three shutouts this season, which shares seventh among all NHL netminders in 2025-26. He’s also posted a .900-or-higher SV% in 23 games this season, which shares 10th in the NHL.
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On March 20, 1960, Former Blackhawks forward Bobby Hull won the Art Ross Trophy for most regular-season points with 81 (39G, 42A). It was the first of three Art Ross Trophies that Hull would win in his NHL career (1962 & 1966).
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On March 20, 1983, the Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 7-3, at Chicago Stadium. Al Secord scored two power play goals for his 50th and 51st goals of the season. He became the second player in franchise history to reach the 50-goal mark in a season, following Bobby Hull (five times).