PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche to Open Weekend Homestand

AGAINST COLORADO

The Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday evening for the third and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago has posted a 0-1-1 record against the Avalanche in 2025-26. The Blackhawks have taken points in four of their last six games against Colorado at United Center (3-2-1). Forward Teuvo Teravainen has registered 13 points (2G, 11A) over his last 14 contests against the Avalanche, including a career-high four assists against Colorado on Feb. 8, 2024 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Connor Bedard has logged points (1G, 4A) in three of his five career games against Colorado at United Center. He’s also tallied four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games against the Avalanche overall.