PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Wild in Preseason Matchup

The Blackhawks continue the 2024 preseason with a road contest against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight.

Fans can catch the action on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the new official home of the Blackhawks. The game will air on Channels 62.2 and 62.3, according to CHSN. It will also be available on DIRECTV Satellite and DIRECTV Stream (Channel 665) for those with Choice or higher packages. More information on CHSN can be found here.

The roster for tonight will be released later today.

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks look to secure their first preseason win in Minnesota following a 3-2 overtime defeat to St. Louis on Saturday. Chicago looked solid in the first period, taking an early lead with Philipp Kurashev scoring the opening goal, assisted by Taylor Hall. Just two minutes later, Pat Maroon extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal, also assisted by Hall. Despite a promising start, the Blues equalized in the third period, forcing overtime. Petr Mrazek impressed in net, playing the full game and making 32 saves for a save percentage of .914.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks currently have 32 players in training camp including 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened camp with 53 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

The team has assigned forwards Zach Sanford and Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Goaltender Mitchell Weeks has also been released from his PTO and assigned to Rockford.

Most recently, forwards Colton Dach, Cole Guttman, Ryder Rolston, Samuel Savoie, and Landon Slaggert, along with defenseman Ethan Del Mastro, have been assigned to Rockford. They join forwards Gavin Hayes, Paul Ludwinski, Jalen Luypen, and Marcel Marcel, as well as defenseman Austin Strand and goaltender Ben Gaudreau.

Defenseman DJ King has been released from his PTO and also assigned to Rockford.

Forward Nick Lardis has been sent to the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL).

Earlier last week, forwards Martin Misiak (Erie Otters), Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves), and Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs), along with defenseman Ty Henry (Erie Otters), were returned to their respective junior teams.

