PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Wild in Preseason Matchup

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

TV: CHSN | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

The Blackhawks continue the 2024 preseason with a road contest against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight.

Fans can catch the action on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the new official home of the Blackhawks. The game will air on Channels 62.2 and 62.3, according to CHSN. It will also be available on DIRECTV Satellite and DIRECTV Stream (Channel 665) for those with Choice or higher packages. More information on CHSN can be found here.

The roster for tonight will be released later today.