PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Utah in Season Opener

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks will start the 2024-25 season with a four-game road trip to Utah, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the United Center against the San Jose Sharks.

Chicago will host 21 weekend games this season, spanning Friday through Sunday, with six on Friday, five on Saturday, and 10 on Sunday. The Blackhawks have seven matinee games on their home schedule, all set for Saturday or Sunday afternoons, with start times between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. This year’s seven matinee games match last season's total and are the most since the 2003-04 season, when Chicago played eight. The Blackhawks will face Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, and Utah four times each (two home, two away), while playing St. Louis three times (one home, two away) and Winnipeg three times (two home, one away).