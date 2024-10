NICK KNACK

Against Calgary, forward Nick Foligno found the back of the net and now ranks second on the club with two goals in four games this season. Since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Foligno's 19 goals share third among all Chicago skaters. joining Connor Bedard (23), Jason Dickinson (22) and Philipp Kurashev (19). He also shared first among all team skaters with two hits against the Flames and now ranks sixth among all NHL players with 18 hits this season.