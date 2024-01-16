PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks for Tuesday Night Contest

Chicago meets San Jose for the first of three meetings this season

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks play in a matchup against the San Jose Sharks in the first half of a back-to-back.

RECAP

Despite outshooting Dallas 35-30 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Stars on Saturday evening at the United Center ... Boris Katchouk buried his fourth goal of the season ... Zachary Sanford chipped in an assist for his second point in four games with the Blackhawks ... In his return from injury, Seth Jones shared first among all skaters with four blocked shots ... Taylor Raddysh led the team with three hits ... Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

VS. SAN JOSE

Chicago meets San Jose for the first of three meetings this season ... The Blackhawks are 12-5-2 in their last 19 games against the Sharks at the United Center since 2011-12 ... A former Shark, Jaycob Megna posted 20 points (3G, 17A) in 92 games with San Jose from 2021-23 ... During their last meeting on February 25, 2023, four different Blackhawks chipped in an assist, while Petr Mrazek made 45 saves ... Philipp Kurashev buried the only goal of the shootout to help Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Sharks at SAP Center.

SETH RETURNS

On Saturday, Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones skated in his first game since Dec. 10 and notched four blocked shots to share first among all game skaters ... He now ranks third on the team with 68 blocked shots in 28 games this season ... Against Dallas, he also led all skaters with 24:12 of ice time and now ranks fourth in the NHL with an average time on ice per game of 25:22.

LIGHT THE KORCH

Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski shared first among all game skaters with five shots on goal against Dallas ... He now ranks fourth among all league rookie defensemen with 45 shots on goal in 37 games this season ... He also ranks fourth among all NHL first years with an average time on ice per game of 19:54.

SAINT NICK

Forward Nick Foligno signed a two-year contract extension on Friday to remain with the Blackhawks through the 2025-26 campaign ... Foligno has appeared in 39 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying 17 points (8G, 9A) ... His eight goals are tied for fourth on the team and his 17 points rank fourth, while his nine assists share fifth on the team ... Foligno also ranks second among all Chicago skaters with 84 hits this season.

