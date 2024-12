PB&TJ SANDWICH

Against his former team on Monday, defenseman TJ Brodie recorded an assist and now ranks fourth among all team blueliners with five helpers in 22 games this season. He is now three assists shy of 300 for his NHL career and would become the sixth defenseman and 11th skater from the 2008 NHL Draft to hit

the milestone. He also ranks 13th among all 2008 drafted skaters with 930 games played.