LAST TIME OUT

Chicago dropped a 3-2 decision to the Minnesota Wild on Friday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Ryan Donato scores two goals. Tyler Bertuzzi registered an assist and now has three helpers over his last two games. Connor Bedard and Alex Vlasic each tallied an assist. Pat Maroon shared first among all game skaters with three hits, while also appearing in his 800th career NHL game. Connor Murphy skated in his 700th NHL game and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves on 29 shots. Blackhawk penalty killers went 2-for-2 (100%) against the Wild.