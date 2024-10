LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-2 decision to the Dallas Stars on Saturday evening at American Airlines Center. Connor Bedard found the back of the net and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games. Ryan Donato also scored for his third goal of the season. Pat Maroon posted two assists, while Nolan Allan and Craig Smith each added an assist. Petr Mrazek made his second-straight start and made 26 saves on 29 shots. As a team, Chicago totaled 29 hits to just nine hits for the Stars. The Blackhawks recorded 22 blocked shots to just 13 blocked shots for Dallas.