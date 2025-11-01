PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip with Saturday Matchup in Edmonton

AGAINST EDMONTON

Teuvo Teravainen is riding a three-game point streak against the Oilers (3G, 5A) and has 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last six contests against them. He leads all team skaters in goals (10), assists (18) and points (28) in 21 career games against Edmonton. Connor Bedard has recorded points (2G, 2A) in each of his two games in Edmonton and has five points (2G, 3A) in four career games against the club. Forward Andre Burakovsky has goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Oilers has recorded points (5G, 6A) in eight of his 12 career games in Edmonton. He ranks second on the team with nine assists and 15 points in 19 career games against the Oilers, while sharing second with six goals.