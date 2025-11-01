PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip with Saturday Matchup in Edmonton

Chicago takes on the Oilers at Rogers Place in the second stop of a six-game trip

Game-Day-Hype-Away-TemplateGame-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 9:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

AGAINST EDMONTON

Teuvo Teravainen is riding a three-game point streak against the Oilers (3G, 5A) and has 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last six contests against them. He leads all team skaters in goals (10), assists (18) and points (28) in 21 career games against Edmonton. Connor Bedard has recorded points (2G, 2A) in each of his two games in Edmonton and has five points (2G, 3A) in four career games against the club. Forward Andre Burakovsky has goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Oilers has recorded points (5G, 6A) in eight of his 12 career games in Edmonton. He ranks second on the team with nine assists and 15 points in 19 career games against the Oilers, while sharing second with six goals.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3, on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre. Connor Bedard (2A) and Connor Murphy (2A) each posted two assists. Alex Vlasic scored his first goal of the season while Andre Burakovsky and Teuvo Teravainen each scored one goal. Colton Dach and Nick Foligno each tallied four hits. Artyom Levshunov recorded an assist and Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

Andre Burakovsky goes between the legs and picks the corner

BED AND BREAKFAST

Forward Connor Bedard posted two assists on Thursday and is riding a three-game point streak (4G, 3A) and has six points (3G, 3A) over his last two games. Bedard has now recorded 14 points (6G, 8A) in 11 games in 2025-26 and ranks first on the team in assists and points, while sharing first in goals.

ANDRE THE GIANT

Against the Jets, forward Andre Burakovsky found the back of the net and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games. He has registered seven points (3G, 4A) in 10 games this season and shares fourth on the club in goals and assists, while ranking fifth in points. The forward is six points shy of 400 career NHL points, having notched 394 points (156G, 238A) in 706 games.

TEUVO TIME

Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen scored his third goal of the season on Thursday and has recorded nine points (2G, 7A) in 11 games in 2025-26. He now ranks second on the team in assists, third in points and shares fourth in goals.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 1, 1979: Captain Keith Magnuson retired as a player and became an assistant coach with the Blackhawks. A week later, Terry Ruskowski took over the role of captain.
Former Blackhawks defenseman Dave Feamster posted 37 points (13G, 24A) in 169 career games with the club from 1981-85. He scored four goals in his Blackhawks career against the Oilers on four shots, recording a shooting percentage of 100%.

