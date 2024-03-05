PREVIEW: Blackhawks Complete Back-to-Back in Arizona 

TIME: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks travel to Arizona to square off against the Coyotes in the second of three matchups this season.

TONIGHT'S OPPONENT

Chicago is 0-1-0 against the Coyotes so far this season, including a 0-1-0 mark on the road. The Blackhawks have earned points in eight of their last 14 games against Arizona (6-6-2) and have wins in 10 of their last 18 trips to Arizona (10-8-0).

Rookie forward Connor Bedard lit the lamp in the first meeting with the Coyotes this season. Seth Jones tallied an assist against Arizona earlier this season and has tallied points (1G, 4A) in five of his last seven games against them. Jones has also recorded an assist in five of his last eight road games against the Coyotes (5A). Anthony Beauvillier paces all current Blackhawks with six goals and has 11 points (6G, 5A) in 13 career games against the Coyotes. Beauvillier enters Tuesday’s contest riding a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) against Arizona, while he’s registered a point in all seven career road games against them (6G, 3A).

Nick Foligno has recorded points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Arizona, while he’s also logged points (2G, 4A) in six of his last nine road games against them. Foligno leads all current Blackhawks with 14 points (4G, 10A) in a team-high 25 career games against the Coyotes.

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard logged an assist on Saturday night and now has two helpers over his last four games. Bedard reached the 40-point plateau on Sunday in just his 45th game of the season, tying Patrick Kane for the fourth-fastest by a Blackhawks rookie to reach the 40-point mark.

The forward posted three points (1G, 2A) against the Hurricanes on Feb. 19 night for his second career outing with at least three points. He is just the second 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to record multiple three-point games, joining Patrick Kane who also recorded two. Bedard has now logged eight points (2G, 6A) in his nine games since returning from injury on Feb. 15.

He currently leads NHL rookies in points (41) and is tied for first in goals (17). He also shares first on the Blackhawks in goals and ranks first in points.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Blueliner Alex Vlasic tallied an assist on Saturday against Columbus for his 10th helper of the season. Vlasic ranks second among Chicago defensemen and seventh among all team skaters with 10 assists this season. The native of Wilmette, Ill. also ranks second among team blueliners with 12 points in 56 games, while his two goals are tied for second among club defensemen.

Vlasic currently ranks first on the Blackhawks with 107 blocked shots.

STICKS AND MILESTONES

Philipp Kurashev is four points away from the 100th of his NHL career. Seth Jones is three games from his 200th in a Blackhawks sweater. Jones is also eight points away from the 400th of his NHL career. Jarred Tinordi is nine games from the 200th of his NHL career.