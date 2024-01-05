PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Road Trip in New Jersey

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-1 decision to the New York Rangers on Thursday evening at Madison Square Garden ... Colin Blackwell scored his first goal of the season ... For Blackwell, it’s his first goal since Feb. 10, 2023 ... Playing in his first game as a Blackhawk, Jaycob Megna notched an assist ... Boris Katchouk also recorded an assist for his fifth point (2G, 3A) of the season ... Jason Dickinson and Jarred Tinordi each posted a game-high three hits ... Nikita Zaitsev led all Blackhawks skaters for the second-straight game with three blocked shots.

VS. NEW JERSEY

The Blackhawks are 5-4-2 in their last 11 games against the Devils in New Jersey ... A former Devil, Brett Seney posted 13 points (5G, 8A) in 53 games with New Jersey from 2018-20 ... Seney was originally drafted by the Devils in the sixth round (157th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft ... During their last meeting on Nov. 5, Ryan Donato found the back of the net, while Jason Dickinson added an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Devils at the United Center.

THE MEG

After being claimed off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday, defenseman Jaycob Megna made his Blackhawks debut against the Rangers and notched his first point (1A) as a Blackhawk ... With the point, Megna became the first Blackhawks defenseman to record a point in their debut with the club since Nick Seeler on Feb. 9, 2020 ... The assist is also Megna’s first NHL point since Jan. 24, 2023 as a member of the San Jose Sharks.

JASON JAR

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson shared first on the team with three hits on Thursday against the Rangers ... He now ranks third among all Blackhawks skaters with 59 hits in 38 games this season ... Dickinson is currently on pace to surpass his single-season career-high of 112 hits (2022-23 w/CHI) ... He also led all team skaters with four shots on goal against New York.

STARING BEDARD

Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard (18 years old, 202 days) was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday evening and is set to become the youngest player selected to the All-Star Game in league history ... With the nomination, Bedard also became the first skater in team history to be named an All-Star as an 18-year-old ... He will represent the Blackhawks in the All-Star Game on Feb. 3 in Toronto.