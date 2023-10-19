PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Opening Trip in Colorado

LAST TIME OUT

Three unanswered goals helped the Blackhawks to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday evening at Scotiabank Arena ... Andreas Athanasiou tallied two assists ... Kevin Korchinski notched an assist for his first career NHL point ... Tyler Johnson found the back of the net and has goals (3G) in back-to-back games ... Taylor Raddysh buried his first goal of the season ... Corey Perry scored his first goal as a Blackhawk, a game-winning goal ... Mackenzie Entwistle made his season debut and scored his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign ... Seth Jones, Boris Katchouk and Alex Vlasic all registered an assist ... Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves and collected his first victory of the season.

SCOREY PERRY

With his game-winning goal on Monday in Toronto, Corey Perry now ranks sixth among all active NHL skaters with 72 career game-winning goals ... Perry has now scored a game-winning goal with five different franchises in either the regular season or playoffs ... Only four active players have as many game winners with more teams, including Kevin Shattenkirk (6x), David Perron (6x), Marcus Johansson (6x) and Erik Haula (6x).

INSTANT VLASIC

Blackhawks’ defenseman Alex Vlasic chipped in an assist on Monday and now has two assists in four games to start the season ... He has already tied his previous career high for points in a season (2021-22) ... Against Toronto, Vlasic shared the team lead with four blocked shots, while ranking second among all Chicago skaters with a career-high 22:18 of time on ice.

SODIE BLOOMS

Against the Maple Leafs, goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 of 35 shots (.971 SV%) for his third career victory ... He now has 30+ saves in both of his starts this season (30 saves on Oct. 11 at BOS) ... He currently leads the league with a 6.6 goals saved above expected rating, while his .955 save percentage ranks third among all NHL goaltenders who have played in two or more games this season.

THREE’S COMPANY

Connor Bedard was held off the scoresheet on Monday night, snapping his three-game point streak (1G, 2A) … Bedard is just the ninth player in franchise history to register points in each of his first three NHL contests, while he’s the first to do so since Jonathan Toews recorded a 10-game point streak to open in NHL career during the 2007-08 season … The native of North Vancouver, B.C. also became the 10th No. 1 pick to earn at least one point in each of his first three NHL games and is the first since the 2013-14 season when Nathan MacKinnon (3 games) and Sean Monahan (4 games) each accomplished the feat.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Tyler Johnson scored a power play goal in Monday’s contest against the Maple Leafs … Johnson now has goals in back-to-back games (3G) after scoring two goals against the Canadiens on Saturday … It marked the 24th time in Johnson’s career that he’s scored multiple goals in a game, while it’s his first since Oct. 23, 2022 vs. Seattle … He currently paces the Blackhawks with three goals and is tied for second on the team with three points … The forward tallied 32 points (12G, 20A) in 56 regular-season games last season, his highest point total since earning 47 points (29G, 18A) during the 2018-19 season with Tampa Bay … Johnson finished the 2022-23 campaign tied for fourth on Chicago with 20 assists, while he ranked fifth with 32 points and sixth with 12 goals.

MR. JONES AND ME

Blueliner Seth Jones notched an assist, five blocked shots and 27:56 of ice time on Monday night … Jones has now tallied helpers in each of his last two (2A) and three of the first four games (3A) this season … His three assists so far in 2023-24 are tied for first on the team … The 29-yearold also leads the Blackhawks with a +6 rating, an average 25:40 TOI/G and 11 blocked shots … Jones logged 37 points (12G, 25A) in 72 games with Chicago in 2022-23 … Jones finished the season ranked third on the Blackhawks with 25 assists, tied for fourth with 37 points and tied for sixth with 12 goals, leading team defensemen in all categories … He also finished tied for 11th in the NHL and led the squad in average time on ice per game of 24:27 … Jones posted a three-game goal scoring streak (4G) from March 2 – 6, 2023, matching a career long … He is just the fifth Blackhawks defensemen in the past 30 years to record a goal streak of at least three games and the first since Eric Gustafsson (3 games) in 2018-19 … The Arlington, Texas native posted a career-high three multi-goal games in 2022-23, becoming just the 16th defenseman in franchise history to post at least three multi-goal outings in a single season, and the first since Doug Wilson did so during the 1989-90 campaign.

(TAYLOR’S VERSION)

Forward Taylor Raddysh lit the lamp against the Maple Leafs on Saturday for his first goal of the season … Raddysh has now earned points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) … The forward skated in his 100th career game in a Blackhawks sweater on Tuesday night against the Bruins … He earned 37 points (20G, 17A) in 78 games with the Blackhawks last season … Raddysh established new single season career highs in goals (20), assists (17), points (37) and games played (78) last season … The forward finished tied for first on the Blackhawks with 20 goals in 2022-23 … He was also tied for third on the team with a career-high seven power play goals last season, while his 37 points were tied for fourth on Chicago.

ANDREAS THE GIANT

Andreas Athanasiou posted two assists against the Maple Leafs on Monday night … Athanasiou has registered three helpers so far in 2023-24, which is tied for first on the Blackhawks … The forward recorded 40 points (20G, 20A) in 81 games in 2022-23, his first season with the Blackhawks … Athanasiou finished the season tied for first on the team with 20 goals, the second-most he’s scored in a single season and the most since posting a career-high 30 goals during the 2018-19 campaign … He also shared first on the squad with four game-winning goals in 2022-23, matching a career high … The forward led Chicago with 81 games played last season … He ranked third on the team with 40 points, also the second-most he’s logged in a single season (54 points in 2018-19).