PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash Against Kraken in Seattle

RECAP

Despite outshooting the Canucks 31-29 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 2-0 decision to Vancouver on Monday evening at Rogers Arena ... Seth Jones (25:41) and Alex Vlasic (24:57) each led all game skaters in ice time ... Reese Johnson shared first among all skaters with five hits ... In his return from injury, Nick Foligno posted a season high seven shots on goal to lead all skaters ... Petr Mrazek made 27 saves ... The Blackhawks have now given up three or less goals in eight-straight games.

VS. SEATTLE

Chicago has taken points in four of their eight meetings with the Kraken all-time ... Seth Jones has nine points (3G, 6A) in six career games against Seattle, including an active four-game point streak (2G, 6A) versus the club ... A former member of the Kraken, Ryan Donato posted 58 points (30G, 28A) in 145 games with the team from 2021-23 ... Earlier this season, the Blackhawks defeated Seattle 4-3 at the United Center ... Joey Anderson notched two assists, while Jason Dickinson, Mackenzie Entwistle and Boris Katchouk each found the back of the net ... Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for the victory on Nov. 28.

PARKING PETR

Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 27 saves on 29 shots (.931%) on Monday against Vancouver ... He now holds a .907 save percentage this season, which ranks fifth among all NHL goalies who have appeared in 32 or more games on the year ... He also ranks 28th out of 91 league netminders with a goals saved above expected of 3.7.

JASON WATERFALLS

Forward Jason Dickinson went 7-for-10 (70%) in the faceoff circle on Monday, which led all skaters who took three or more draws in the game ... He has now won at least 55% of his faceoffs in each of his last four games ... As a team, the Blackhawks won 21-of-38 (55%) faceoffs against the Canucks.

REESE OF CAKE

On Monday in Vancouver, Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson posted five hits, the second most he’s recorded in a game this season (6 hits on Jan. 18 at BUF) ... He now ranks third among all team skaters with 67 hits in 30 games this season ... Johnson also recorded five shots on goal, which was one shy of his season high (6 SOG on Nov. 22 at CBJ).