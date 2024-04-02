PREVIEW: Blackhawks Cap Road Trip Against Islanders

Chicago faces New York Islanders following strong performance against Flyers

TIME: 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 14-5-2 in their last 21 games against the Islanders dating back to the start of the 2010-11 season. Chicago is also 5-2-2 in their last nine trips to Long Island. Nick Foligno leads all Blackhawks skaters with 13 goals and 23 points in 48 career games against the Islanders. During their last meeting on Jan. 19 at the United Center, Jason Dickinson recorded three points (1G, 2A), while Joey Anderson (1G, 1A) and Seth Jones (1G, 1A) each tallied two points. Jones scored the overtime game-winning goal during a 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

G.I. JOEY

Against Philadelphia, Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson notched two points (1G, 1A), including his fourth goal of the campaign, which ties his single-season career high (3x). He now has four points (1G, 3A) over his last three games and five points (2G, 3A) over his last seven games. Anderson currently has career highs in games played (47), assists (12), points (16) and plus-minus (+10) during the 2023-24 season.

HAND IN THE COOKIE JAR-RED

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi tallied an assist on Saturday against the Flyers and now has two helpers over his last three games. Tinordi now has single-season career highs in assists (9) and points (9) in 46 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He is currently one game shy of 200 for his NHL career, having recorded 30 points (4G, 25) in 199 games.

PHILL-ED TO BE HERE:

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev recorded two points (1G, 1A) on Saturday and now has five multi-point games (5G, 8A) over his last nine contests. He also has five points (2G, 3A) over his last four games and 13 points (5G, 8A) over his last nine games. Kurashev currently has career highs in goals (16), assists (33) and points (49) during the 2023-24 season.

