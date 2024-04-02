PREVIEW: Blackhawks Cap Road Trip Against Islanders

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

Chicago is 14-5-2 in their last 21 games against the Islanders dating back to the start of the 2010-11 season. Chicago is also 5-2-2 in their last nine trips to Long Island. Nick Foligno leads all Blackhawks skaters with 13 goals and 23 points in 48 career games against the Islanders. During their last meeting on Jan. 19 at the United Center, Jason Dickinson recorded three points (1G, 2A), while Joey Anderson (1G, 1A) and Seth Jones (1G, 1A) each tallied two points. Jones scored the overtime game-winning goal during a 4-3 victory over the Islanders.