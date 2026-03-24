PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Four-Game Trip Against Islanders

Chicago heads east to New York for Tuesday night matchup at UBS Arena

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

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QUICK HITS

  • Blackhawks have earned points in eight of their last 11 games since March 1 (4-3-4).
  • Chicago has earned points in five of their last six road games (3-1-2) and in 10 of their last 15 road games (7-5-3).
  • The Blackhawks went 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill against Nashville and currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.4% this season (178-for-211).
  • Forward Connor Bedard scored against Nashville on Sunday and now leads the club in goals (29), assists (37) and points (66) in 57 games this season. Bedard has recorded points (2G, 4A) in each of his three career games against the Islanders, including points (1G, 3A) in each of his two games at UBS Arena.

AGAINST NEW YORK

The Blackhawks have earned points in seven of their last 11 games against the Islanders in New York (5-4-2) and have gone 15-7-3 in their last 25 overall games against the club. Connor Bedard has recorded points (2G, 4A) in each of his three career games against the Islanders, including points (1G, 3A) in each of his two games at UBS Arena. Goaltender Spencer Knight has logged a 3-0-1 record, a .908 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average in four career games against the Islanders. Alex Vlasic enters Tuesday’s game with multi-assist games (4A) in two of his last three contests against the Islanders.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators in overtime, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at United Center. Connor Bedard and Nick Lardis each found the back of the net. Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Greene each recorded an assist. Alex Vlasic appeared in a season-high 26:34 of time on ice and recorded one assist. Artyom Levshunov led all club skaters with five hits and Spencer Knight made 30 saves on 33 shots (.909 SV%). Chicago went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill against Nashville.

Nick Lardis’ pass deflects in to make it 1-0 against Nashville

ROAD MAP

Chicago has earned points in five of their last six road games (3-1-2) and in 10 of their last 15 road games (7-5-3). The Blackhawks have gone 38-for-43 (88.4%) on the penalty kill over their last 16 road games since Dec. 19, which ranks first in the NHL over that span. Connor Bedard has recorded points in 11 of his last 15 road games (6G, 9A) and has tallied 32 points (11G, 21A) in 20 of his last 25 road games.

CON AIR

Connor Bedard found the back of the net against Nashville on Sunday and has now logged points (4G, 5A) in six of his last eight games and has notched 18 points (9G, 9A) over his last 17 outings. The forward ranks first on the team in goals (29), assists (37) and points (66) in 57 games this season. He’s one point shy of matching his career-high 67 points (23G, 44A) from 2024-25.

TY THE KNOT

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi notched an assist on Sunday against Nashville and hit the 50-point mark (28G, 22A) for the second time in his NHL career. He has now logged 11 points (3G, 8A) over his last 16 outings. He ranks second on the club with 50 points (28G, 22A) in 67 games in 2025-26, while his 22 assists share third.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 24, 1963, Glenn Hall won the Vezina Trophy for fewest goals allowed in the regular season (161). He posted a 30-20-15 record, a .918 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average in 66 games that season.
On March 23, 1952, Bill Mosienko scored three goals in 21 seconds for the fastest hat trick by a player in NHL history. The Blackhawks defeated the New York Rangers in the game, 7-6, at Madison Square Garden. 

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