PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Four-Game Trip Against Islanders

AGAINST NEW YORK

The Blackhawks have earned points in seven of their last 11 games against the Islanders in New York (5-4-2) and have gone 15-7-3 in their last 25 overall games against the club. Connor Bedard has recorded points (2G, 4A) in each of his three career games against the Islanders, including points (1G, 3A) in each of his two games at UBS Arena. Goaltender Spencer Knight has logged a 3-0-1 record, a .908 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average in four career games against the Islanders. Alex Vlasic enters Tuesday’s game with multi-assist games (4A) in two of his last three contests against the Islanders.