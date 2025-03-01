PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Ducks to Close Out West Coast Trip

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 7-5 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Connor Murphy notched a career-high three assists, while Frank Nazar posted two assists. Ethan Del Mastro scored his first career NHL goal and recorded two hits. Ilya Mikheyev scored and has four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games. Three other Blackhawks skaters also found the back of the net. Colton Dach led all game skaters and tied a career high with six hits. Seth Jones led all game skaters with 23:44 of time on ice.