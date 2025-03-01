PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Ducks to Close Out West Coast Trip

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Anaheim on Saturday night in second meeting this season
Chicago defeated Anaheim 4-2 during their last meeting at Honda Center on Nov. 3, 2024. Connor Bedard recorded three assist. Ryan Donato and Seth Jones each scored, while Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%). Bedard has 11 points (1G, 10A) in five career games against the Ducks, including five assists over his last two games. Pat Maroon tallied 79 points (26G, 53A) in 204 games with Anaheim from 2011-2016.
The Blackhawks dropped a 7-5 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Connor Murphy notched a career-high three assists, while Frank Nazar posted two assists. Ethan Del Mastro scored his first career NHL goal and recorded two hits. Ilya Mikheyev scored and has four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games. Three other Blackhawks skaters also found the back of the net. Colton Dach led all game skaters and tied a career high with six hits. Seth Jones led all game skaters with 23:44 of time on ice.
Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy posted a career-high three assists on Thursday against Vegas, including his 15th helper of the season, which ties his single-season career-high set during the 2016-17 campaign with Arizona Coyotes. His 15 assists in 46 games this season rank third among all club blueliners. He also led all game skaters and tied a season high with six blocked shots against the Golden Knights and shares first on the club with 112 blocked shots this season (Vlasic).
Against the Golden Knights, forward Frank Nazer tallied two assists and has four helpers over his last four games and six points (1G, 5A) over his last six games. Since his recall on Dec. 14, 2024, Nazar's 10 assists rank fourth among all NHL rookie skaters, while his 14 points share fourth. On Thursday, he also led all team skaters with a career high eight faceoff wins (8/16; 50%).
Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen registered an assist against Vegas on Thursday and has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games and nine points (2G, 7A) over his last seven games. He now ranks second on the club with 30 helpers in 59 games this season. His 30 assists are the most he's recorded since the 2021-22 campaign as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes (43A).