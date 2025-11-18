PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Flames Meet in Tuesday Night Matchup

WORK OF ART

Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov notched an assist against Toronto and has five assists over his last five games and has helpers (8A) in seven of his last nine games. With his assist on Saturday, Levshunov (17 GP) became the fastest rookie defenseman in Blackhawks history to record 10 assists in a season, besting Trent Yawney (19 GP) and Doug Jarrett (19 GP). His 10 assists in 17 games this season rank first among all NHL rookies, while his 10 points share second among all league rookie blueliners. Levshunov also leads all Blackhawks defensemen in assists and points.