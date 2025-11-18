PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Flames Meet in Tuesday Night Matchup

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Calgary for the second matchup in two weeks at the United Center
Chicago is 16-7-3 in their last 26 games overall against the Flames, including a 2-1-0 record in their last three games at the United Center. The Blackhawks defeated the Flames, 4-0, on Nov. 7 in Calgary. Connor Bedard posted four points (1G, 3A), while Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each notched two points. Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 33 shots for his first shutout as a Blackhawk. Bedard has points (3G, 5A) in three-straight games against the Flames and has nine points (3G, 6A) in five career games against them.
The Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Saturday night at the United Center. Colton Dach scored his first career NHL game-winning goal. Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen each scored once while Artyom Levshunov posted an assist and led all skaters with four blocked shots. Five other Blackhawks each notched an assist as Spencer Knight made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) for his seventh victory of the season. Chicago penalty-killers went 3-for-3 (100%) against Toronto.
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov notched an assist against Toronto and has five assists over his last five games and has helpers (8A) in seven of his last nine games. With his assist on Saturday, Levshunov (17 GP) became the fastest rookie defenseman in Blackhawks history to record 10 assists in a season, besting Trent Yawney (19 GP) and Doug Jarrett (19 GP). His 10 assists in 17 games this season rank first among all NHL rookies, while his 10 points share second among all league rookie blueliners. Levshunov also leads all Blackhawks defensemen in assists and points.
Against Toronto, defenseman Louis Crevier tallied an assist and is riding a career-long three-game point streak (4A), including two assists on Wednesday against New Jersey for his second multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A; Oct. 28 vs. OTT). Crevier has a career-high nine points (2G, 7A) in 17 games this season. He leads all team defensemen in goals and ranks second in assists and points.
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 26 saves on 28 shots (.939 SV%) on Saturday and has points in his last five games (3-0-2) and wins in six of his last nine starts. He has also collected points in 10 of his last 11 outings (7-1-3). The goaltender has posted a 7-3-3 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average in 13 games this season. Knight ranks second in the NHL in SV% and shares fifth in GAA (min. 10 GP).
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 12, 2008: The Blackhawks retired No. 3 in honor of two legendary defensemen: Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson.
Former Chicago netminder Warren Skorodenski posted a 34-save shutout for the Blackhawks on April 3, 1985 in his one career game against the New Jersey Devils. The game took place at Chicago Stadium.