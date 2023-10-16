News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Toronto

BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

PODCAST: Bedard on His Impact in the League

Connor Bedard sits down with Darren Pang for the latest episode of Blackhawks Insider Podcast

Podcast Frame (2)
By Blackhawks Insider - Official Chicago Blackhawks Podcast
Blackhawks.com

In the first episode of the 2023-24 season, Connor Bedard joins NBC Sports Chicago Color Analyst Darren Pang on the Blackhawks Insider Podcast. The two discuss the new season and the impact that Bedard made around the league.

Episode Highlights

  • Bedard talks about the biggest surprise he learned since joining the league and catching up with the Regina Pats.
  • The 2023 first overall pick also describes the feelings he has playing in front of NHL legends in the first road trip like Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky. 
  • Pang quizzes the 18-year-old forward on his hockey knowledge and his love for the sport overall.

Subscribe now on Simplecast, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube.