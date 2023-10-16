In the first episode of the 2023-24 season, Connor Bedard joins NBC Sports Chicago Color Analyst Darren Pang on the Blackhawks Insider Podcast. The two discuss the new season and the impact that Bedard made around the league.
PODCAST: Bedard on His Impact in the League
Episode Highlights
- Bedard talks about the biggest surprise he learned since joining the league and catching up with the Regina Pats.
- The 2023 first overall pick also describes the feelings he has playing in front of NHL legends in the first road trip like Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky.
- Pang quizzes the 18-year-old forward on his hockey knowledge and his love for the sport overall.