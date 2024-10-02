RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Wild, 7-2

Rangers 5, Devils 4: Artemi Panarin left in the first period with a lower-body injury for the New York Rangers in their win against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The forward also exited a preseason game on Sept. 24 against the New York Islanders with an injury and did not play in the two games since.

Kaapo Kakko, Adam Edstrom, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers (4-1-0). Bo Groulx, Brennan Othmann and Zac Jones each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves before he was replaced by Dylan Garand, who made 14 saves in the third period.

Kevin Labanc had two goals and an assist, Jakub Zboril had a goal and an assist and Brian Halonen scored for the Devils (1-5-0). Isaac Poulter made 26 saves through two periods before he gave way to Tyler Brennan, who made six saves.

Kakko gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:41 of the first period with a redirection off Jones’ wrist shot from the point.

Zboril tied it 1-1 at 7:31, stuffing in a rebound in front after his initial shot from the slot.

Edstrom scored to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 5:25 of the second. He took a lead pass from Othmann, drove to the net and stuffed in a backhand.

Labanc tied it 2-2 at 9:04 when he put in a rebound in front.

Mancini put the Rangers back up 3-2 at 17:01 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Mackey made it 4-2 at 17:29, beating Poulter with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Trocheck pushed it to 5-2 with a power-play goal at 3:22 of the third. He carried the puck into the offensive zone, cut across the left circle and beat Brennan with a wrist shot from the slot.

Labanc made it 5-3 at 9:22 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Halonen cut it to 5-4 at 19:23 with Brennan on the bench for an extra attacker.