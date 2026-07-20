NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Community Goods Celebrate 5th Annual “Right Back at Ya” Back-to-School Event

More than 500 West Side students and their families receive school supplies, apparel and resources ahead of the 2026-27 school year

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

For many families, the start of a new school year brings both excitement and challenges. For the fifth consecutive year, the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods and Joe Freshgoods came together to help ease that transition through the annual “Right Back at Ya” Back-to-School event, an initiative designed to connect West Side students and families with the resources, experiences and support needed to begin the school year with confidence.

More than 500 West Side students and their families gathered at Blackhawks Ice Center on Saturday for this year’s event, which has grown into a staple community tradition over the last five years. Throughout the day, attendees received backpacks, school supplies, apparel and other back-to-school essentials while connecting with community partners, local businesses and organizations invested in the success of Chicago youth.

From interactive hockey activities and public skating opportunities to health and wellness resources, local food vendors and community programming, the event created a welcoming environment designed to support families while celebrating the power of community.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this event is seeing the joy on the faces of students and families as they walk through the doors,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “Today was a powerful reminder of what can happen when people come together around a shared purpose. We’re proud to stand alongside Community Goods, Joe Freshgoods and so many others who are committed to creating opportunities for Chicago’s next generation.”

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Community Goods, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization focused on expanding access to arts education and creative opportunities for youth in underserved communities, has helped shape the event since its inception. Through partnerships with schools, nonprofits and industry leaders, the organization works to provide students and families with experiences, mentorship, resources and community connections that support growth both inside and outside the classroom.

“Right Back at Ya” reflects that broader mission by bringing families, educators, nonprofits, businesses and volunteers around a shared commitment to creating pathways for young people to succeed. Over the last five years, the event has evolved into a celebration of both preparation and possibility, helping students feel supported as they head into a new academic year.

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At the center of this year’s event was a reimagined Blackhawks x Joe Freshgoods boutique inside Centennial Hall. Designed to mirror the feel of a retail shopping experience, the space gave students the opportunity to browse apparel and back-to-school essentials in an environment created specifically for them.

A designer, creative director and longtime advocate for Chicago’s West Side, Joe Robinson, known professionally as Joe Freshgoods, has built a national reputation through storytelling-driven collaborations that celebrate culture and community. His involvement helped create an experience that felt personal and memorable while reinforcing a shared goal of ensuring every student enters the school year feeling prepared and confident.

“The West Side raised me, and I never forgot that,” said Robinson. “This event is literally called 'Right Back at Ya' because that's what it is – everything this community poured into me, I'm pouring back. Supplies, sneakers, eye screenings, all of it free. No kid from my neighborhood should start the school year feeling behind.”

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Adding to the excitement, Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser spent time meeting students and families, helping out at several of the stations and engaging with attendees. Kaiser also assisted in presenting a new laptop, donated by CDW, to a student during the event.

For many students, the chance to interact with a Blackhawks player added another special element to a day focused on preparing for the year ahead.

“It was really special to be part of an event like this today,” said Kaiser. “Growing up, I was fortunate to have a lot of people around me who supported and encouraged me, so having the opportunity to give back and spend time with these students and families means a lot.”

“Seeing everyone connect with new resources, meet new people and get excited for the school year ahead was awesome,” Kaiser added. “It shows the incredible impact the Blackhawks and all of our partners can have in the community.”

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By the end of the afternoon, Blackhawks Ice Center had become something more than a venue for a back-to-school event. Families connected with community organizations, students explored new experiences and hundreds of attendees witnessed firsthand the support of a network dedicated to their success.

Five years after its launch, “Right Back at Ya” continues to demonstrate the power of partnership, bringing together people and organizations from across Chicago around a common goal: ensuring the start of a new school year is filled with opportunity, not barriers. Through the continued collaboration of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods and Joe Freshgoods, the event remains focused on creating pathways for Chicago students and families to thrive.

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