NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Community Goods Celebrate 5th Annual “Right Back at Ya” Back-to-School Event

For many families, the start of a new school year brings both excitement and challenges. For the fifth consecutive year, the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods and Joe Freshgoods came together to help ease that transition through the annual “Right Back at Ya” Back-to-School event, an initiative designed to connect West Side students and families with the resources, experiences and support needed to begin the school year with confidence.

More than 500 West Side students and their families gathered at Blackhawks Ice Center on Saturday for this year’s event, which has grown into a staple community tradition over the last five years. Throughout the day, attendees received backpacks, school supplies, apparel and other back-to-school essentials while connecting with community partners, local businesses and organizations invested in the success of Chicago youth.

From interactive hockey activities and public skating opportunities to health and wellness resources, local food vendors and community programming, the event created a welcoming environment designed to support families while celebrating the power of community.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this event is seeing the joy on the faces of students and families as they walk through the doors,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “Today was a powerful reminder of what can happen when people come together around a shared purpose. We’re proud to stand alongside Community Goods, Joe Freshgoods and so many others who are committed to creating opportunities for Chicago’s next generation.”