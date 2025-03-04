Knight makes 41 saves in debut, Blackhawks cruise past Kings

Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (19-35-7), who have won two in a row following a five-game skid. Teuvo Teravainen had two assists.

Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen praised Knight for his demeanor.

“Yeah, I mean he looked really good,” Sorensen said. “Calm is probably the word, right? He just looked so composed back there, so tight down low. He made even some great puck plays. So, yeah, big part of it, obviously.”

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (31-20-8), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 18 shots.

“Just, I think, a little bit of urgency,” said defenseman Drew Doughty on what has been lacking. “Details. Giving up way too many chances against. It’s not us. We need to have guys more dialed into the D-zone, sticking to what the game plan is. Once we get away from that, we get dominated. If we don’t stick to it for 60 minutes, we’re not going to win games.”

Alec Martinez put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 10:57 of the first period. His shot from the right point got past Kuemper through a screen of three players in front of the net.

Kopitar tied it 1-1 at 11:39. He took a pass in the slot from Alex Turcotte and put a wrist shot past Knight’s glove.

Mikheyev gave Chicago a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the second period. Teravainen’s shot from the slot was stopped by Kuemper before getting the rebound and sliding a pass across to Mikheyev in the left face-off circle.

Ethan Del Mastro extended it to 3-1 at 13:30 when his shot from the left-wing boards went in off the left skate of Kings defenseman Jacob Moverare.

“The second period, that was pretty obvious,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said of where the game got away from his team. “The first and third, I think, were pretty clearly in our favor. The second period was in their favor, chance-wise and shots. So, yeah, give them credit.”