FEATURE: One Team. One Chicago. Team Chicago.

Chicago is more than just a sports city—it’s a community built on resilience, unity and pride.

For the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, the Blackhawks players arrived as “Team Chicago,” dressed in custom outfits honoring the city’s first responders—firefighters, police officers and other essential personnel.

Player arrival outfits have become a somewhat signature piece of the Winter Classic, where teams coordinate their looks to capture the spirit of the game and the host city. It’s a moment of personality and creativity that sets the tone for the event.

The Blackhawks took a unique approach to this tradition, using their arrival as a nod to the people of Chicago and the communities they serve, reflecting the team’s focus on those who call this city home.