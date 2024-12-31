FEATURE: One Team. One Chicago. Team Chicago.

Blackhawks honor Chicago’s first responders and community spirit with Winter Classic arrival outfits

Team-Chicago-Web-Graphicheader
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

Chicago is more than just a sports city—it’s a community built on resilience, unity and pride.

For the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, the Blackhawks players arrived as “Team Chicago,” dressed in custom outfits honoring the city’s first responders—firefighters, police officers and other essential personnel.

Player arrival outfits have become a somewhat signature piece of the Winter Classic, where teams coordinate their looks to capture the spirit of the game and the host city. It’s a moment of personality and creativity that sets the tone for the event.

The Blackhawks took a unique approach to this tradition, using their arrival as a nod to the people of Chicago and the communities they serve, reflecting the team’s focus on those who call this city home.

Introducing Team Chicago

This year’s Winter Classic isn’t just about the game. It’s a celebration of Chicago’s legacy that extends beyond the rink. The creation of “Team Chicago” is a way of connecting the team’s identity to the people who help define this city. Honoring those who make it possible day in and day out, especially on the front lines.

“Our first responders do so much for us. They make a difference each and every day,” said Captain Nick Foligno. “To have that platform to give them an opportunity, a voice is really special to us.”

In addition to celebrating first responders, each player has also chosen a charity or community organization to spotlight and share a unified message of appreciation and action—One Team. One Chicago.

“It all comes down to wanting to represent the city and wanting to show our appreciation for our community,” shared Connor Murphy. “For a lot of people who sacrifice in a lot of ways for the community, this is a small token of appreciation that means a lot to us.”

Team-Chicago-Web-Graphic16x9

This initiative, spearheaded by team leaders Nick Foligno, Seth Jones and Connor Murphy, showcases the players’ deep connection to Chicago’s identity and their commitment to the city’s communities and frontline jobs.

“At the end of the day, we’re athletes and we have an important job, but they are the real heroes,” Jones noted. “They keep us safe. For them to be a part of it is something very important that we talked about right from the beginning.”

Taking a Closer Look at the Details

The player outfits will feature custom tops, jackets and beanies that represent “Team Chicago.” Each piece has been designed to highlight the city’s frontline heroes, with patches honoring the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department and Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC). The beanies take the personalization even further, spotlighting each player’s chosen charity or community partner with logos and messages.

CAD16283
CAD15147
CAD15206
CAD15125
CAD15083
+14 CAD15176
CAD15316
CAD15827
CAD15845
CAD15563
CAD15500
ADE_1821
ADE_1859
CAD16174
CAD15814A
CAD15778A
CAD15730A
CAD15700A
CAD15755A
CAD15646A

GALLERY: Team Chicago

“We wanted to make it a little bit more personal,” said Jones. “So we wanted to do all the patches all over and make it really a big-city thing.”

Connor Murphy echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the pride the team feels in representing Chicago. “We’re all really blessed to have such an amazing city, and for us to be able to cheer for one team and one city is really special.”

By wearing these outfits on such a big stage, the players aim to bring awareness and appreciation to both first responders and local organizations working to make a difference. “To wear that and honor them while you’re going out on a big stage like that is really gratifying and special for everybody,” Foligno added. “I think it’ll make us play that much harder.”

A Journey Through Chicago's Legacy

The players made their final arrival to Wrigley Field in true Chicago fashion: aboard the CTA ‘L’ train.

The journey linked two iconic sports venues, starting at the Blackhawks home at the United Center (Damen Green Line) and finishing at historic Wrigley Field (Addison Red Line).

It’s a nod to the city’s infrastructure and the same public transit system that connects Chicagoans to jobs, neighborhoods and each other every day.

The story behind the Blackhawks Winter Classic arrival outfits

By honoring first responders and highlighting local charities, the Blackhawks are embracing what makes Chicago special: its communities and the individuals who keep it running.

From frontline workers to the fans in the stands, this Winter Classic is about more than hockey.

It’s about a shared identity and pride that extends to every corner of Chicago.

News Feed

RELEASE: Smith Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Blues in Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

RECAP: Blackhawks Defeated by Stars at Home

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Stars at the United Center

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Keep Pace with Sabres

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo Friday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short to Wild in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames Despite Late-Game Push

RELEASE: Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Flames in Calgary

RELEASE: Kaiser Assigned to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Sink Kraken to Complete Homestand Sweep

RELEASE: Mrazek Activated from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Capitals in Comeback Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Capitals Tuesday Night