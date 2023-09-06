FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

Over a year ago, Adam Gajan continually reached out to different coaches from the NCAA to the USHL for a chance to be noticed for his hockey talents.

He never expected that a single phone call would turn his season around after he joined the Slovakian National Team at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Tournament.

“This season was crazy for me. Like a year ago, nobody knew about me, and everything started [to go] so fast,” Gajan said. “After a few games I played I started [to get noticed by] many schools and then so many NHL teams. So, it was a lot and I'm happy that now [that] I can just focus on my season.”

Three weeks before the tournament started, coaches from the national team reached out to the Slovakian netminder and asked him to be the backup goaltender. Although he didn’t expect to play in a game, he looked forward to the opportunity that could possibly put his name out there to coaches and scouts.

After a 5-2 loss to Finland in their first contest of the tournament, the coaching staff made a change to the lineup at morning skate where they told Gajan that he would earn the start against the United States, where he earned his first win.

“Three weeks [prior], I wasn't even on the roster and then I went there, and I wasn't even supposed to play any games,” Gajan said. “I was supposed to be [the backup] and the first game didn't go too well. Then, during the morning skate before the game against USA, the coach told me that I was going in and it was it was crazy for me.”