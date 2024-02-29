The following short stories represent employees of our organization who identify or consider themselves a strong ally to this month’s honorary community. The Chicago Blackhawks organization is proud to honor Black History Month through the eyes of our employees: Terrence Lee Jr., Ron Carter, Marcus LeBeouf and Mykhal Suide.
FEATURE: Featuring Blackhawks Staff Throughout Black History Month
Learn about just a few of the many members of the organization making their mark
Terrence Lee Jr. - Fifth Third Arena Community Programs Coordinator
Terrance Lee Jr. has been a part of the Chicago Blackhawks for 10 years. While in high school, he noticed the lack of representation of Black culture within the sport of hockey. He lived in a hockey desert, yet he discovered a keenness for introducing his family, friends, culture and community to the sport.
“I vowed that day I would open that opportunity for anyone in my community interested in growing the game of hockey.”
Lee aided in the creation of an annual Juneteenth celebration, bringing awareness to African American culture and commemorating the emancipation of slaves. He said the festival offers a place to reflect on history, explore mental health and wellness, support local businesses and expose different demographics to hockey.
Through his position, Lee runs a program that incorporates interactive workshops, panel discussions and behind-the-scenes tours. In addition to empowering participants, Lee said they gain an understanding of the various opportunities available in the sports and entertainment industry.
“Fifth Third Arena is the heartbeat of the hockey community. To have the opportunity to be the liaison of our DEI work and connect with the local community, I can show them firsthand what hockey can offer.”
Lee’s passion is to expose hockey to economically challenged and unfamiliar communities, garnishing exposure.
Ron Carter - Account Executive, Premium Membership
Carter joined the Blackhawks organization amidst the pandemic. He found a well-fitting position with the team, which provided an opportunity to excel in the field.
“There are not many African American males in the role that I am in where I service individuals and different situations. I believe that I provide a new face to what service is and what has been negatively seen/ impacted within the Black community. ”
Carter had the opportunity to organize an outing for “I am a Gentleman”, which invests in the success of young men. He said the task allowed him to give back to the community and created a lasting impact.
According to Carter, Black History Month means celebrating the U.S.’s greatest inventions, innovations and ideas. Giving Black creatives a seat at the table whether it’s in the NHL – or elsewhere – allows voices to be heard.
“If one individual sees me in action and it positively impacts their thoughts about their future, that is success to me.”
Carter’s advice is to let your light shine – don’t dim your light for what you can’t see.
Marcus LeBeouf - Vice President & General Counsel
LeBeouf joined the Blackhawks in 2021. He said he intentionally creates inclusive opportunities, offering behind-the-scenes access to the business of sports in addition to his daily responsibilities as General Counsel.
“As one of the few leaders of color within the NHL, I am personally invested in serving and uplifting black and brown communities, knowing firsthand the importance of representation and empowerment within the sports industry. Together, these efforts contribute to creating a more inclusive and equitable environment both on and off the ice. ”
As an alum of an HBCU, LeBeouf said Black History Month holds significant personal and professional meaning for him. He said he feels called to be a steward within his community, uplifting and empowering others.
LeBeouf praised the Blackhawks organization’s investment in the West Side of Chicago. He said the dedication reflects a powerful commitment to making hockey accessible to all, regardless of economic background.
“As one of the first Black general counsel in the NHL, I strive to serve as a source of inspiration, demonstrating to others that barriers can be overcome and that the path to success is open to those willing to dream big and work hard. It's my hope that, through my actions, others will be inspired to pursue their aspirations and realize their own potential for greatness.”
LeBeouf said the Blackhawks organization’s recognition and celebration of underrepresented communities demonstrate a genuine commitment to diversity and equity.
Mykhal Suide - Account Executive, Membership Service
Suide is an active volunteer within the Blackhawks organization and the Chicago community, finding fulfillment in dedicating her time to giving back. She said she hopes her story will inspire others moving forward.
“I hope for young girls who look like me, [they] have the courage to take bold steps forward and overcome any challenges they encounter along the way.”
Suide had the opportunity to volunteer with The Bloc, a One West Side organization, where she said she gained valuable insight. She participated in facility renovations, which were aimed at creating an engaging environment for the program's children to both learn and thrive.
To Suide, Black History Month is a time dedicated to honoring and celebrating the achievements, contributions and rich cultural heritage of the Black community. She said it serves as an opportunity to recognize the struggles, resilience and triumphs of Black individuals and communities have historically faced.
“It provides a chance to educate, raise awareness, and promote the understanding of the Black experience, highlighting significant figures, events, and movements that have shaped not only American history but also the global narrative of human rights and social justice.”
Suide said Black History Month helps her professionally reflect on how organizations can foster more inclusive work environments; where diverse perspectives are valued and opportunities for advancement are accessible to all individuals, regardless of race or ethnicity.
The Chicago Blackhawks organization is proud to highlight the aforementioned voices and to provide a platform for them to be heard.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Karina Wilson is a 2023 recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists Chicago Chapter x Chicago Blackhawks Foundation scholarship. She graduated from the University of Florida in May 2023, earning a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Florida; specializing in sports and media, with a minor in communication studies and a certificate in sports management. Currently, she is a Master of Science in Journalism student with a specialization in video and broadcast at Northwestern University. After graduating in August 2024, Karina plans to pursue a career in broadcast as a professional hockey and college football reporter.