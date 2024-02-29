FEATURE: Featuring Blackhawks Staff Throughout Black History Month

Terrence Lee Jr. - Fifth Third Arena Community Programs Coordinator

Terrance Lee Jr. has been a part of the Chicago Blackhawks for 10 years. While in high school, he noticed the lack of representation of Black culture within the sport of hockey. He lived in a hockey desert, yet he discovered a keenness for introducing his family, friends, culture and community to the sport.

“I vowed that day I would open that opportunity for anyone in my community interested in growing the game of hockey.”

Lee aided in the creation of an annual Juneteenth celebration, bringing awareness to African American culture and commemorating the emancipation of slaves. He said the festival offers a place to reflect on history, explore mental health and wellness, support local businesses and expose different demographics to hockey.

Through his position, Lee runs a program that incorporates interactive workshops, panel discussions and behind-the-scenes tours. In addition to empowering participants, Lee said they gain an understanding of the various opportunities available in the sports and entertainment industry.

“Fifth Third Arena is the heartbeat of the hockey community. To have the opportunity to be the liaison of our DEI work and connect with the local community, I can show them firsthand what hockey can offer.”

Lee’s passion is to expose hockey to economically challenged and unfamiliar communities, garnishing exposure.