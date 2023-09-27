News Feed

FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

MEDICAL: Dickinson to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Return Felcman to SCL Tigers

BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

FEATURE: Bedard Impresses Early in Showcase, Training Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

Exchanged texts over the summer that help spark early bond in training camp

By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

Over the summer, while Connor Bedard took part in different hockey camps and media tours, he received a text message from new Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno.

Ever since that initial text, the two remained in close contact leading up to the team’s training camp, where their strong connection has only grown. For Bedard, there's immense value in finding a veteran he can lean while he navigates his way into the NHL.

“[Foligno’s] been unreal,” Bedard said. “He's been so good to me. He's made me feel so comfortable as well as all the young guys, so he's such a good person, such a good kind of role model and it's pretty great for me to have a guy like him.”

Bedard speaks on Nick Foligno and scrimmage

After the Blackhawks drafted Bedard first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, general manager Kyle Davidson acquired several veteran players like Foligno, Taylor Hall and Corey Perry to do exactly what is taking place -- to help guide some of the younger players on the roster. For Foligno, it's an opportunity to pay it forward.

While he and Bedard have a 15-plus year age gap, the 35-year-old forward still understands the appreciation that young players can have for their relationships with veteran players. With a player like Bedard – who’s been praised for his maturity level at just 18 years old – Foligno knows that the positive atmosphere he hopes to create can help take off some of the pressure that he could feel on the ice.

“There's not much work to do there,” Foligno said. “I think it's just more get to know him and make sure he understands that this is also a fun, family atmosphere, too. When you have that in the room, your team usually excels on the ice.”

To help make their connection stronger, Foligno invited the rookie forward to his home to learn more about him his personality off the ice. There, Bedard not only created a connection with the veteran, but also with his three children – Milana, Landon and Hudson.

“I think they were they're pretty funny,” Bedard said. “He's telling me about their games going on and stuff. So, it's good to get to know them, his wife and him, so it was a lot of fun.”

Foligno speaks on Connor Bedard and his leadership

As he watched his children interact with Bedard over a game of mini-sticks, it made Foligno reflect on the players who helped him when he started his career, like Daniel Alfredsson and Mike Fisher.

While he also joined a locker room filled with longtime veterans, he understood the importance of that bond they shared and how it impacted their game. Now, this is his time to be that leader for young players including Bedard.

“It’s funny to kind of go back to that and remember the feelings that I had and how much those guys helped me,” Foligno said. “I think I'm really excited about having that opportunity to pay it forward in that way.”