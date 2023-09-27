FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

After the Blackhawks drafted Bedard first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, general manager Kyle Davidson acquired several veteran players like Foligno, Taylor Hall and Corey Perry to do exactly what is taking place -- to help guide some of the younger players on the roster. For Foligno, it's an opportunity to pay it forward.

While he and Bedard have a 15-plus year age gap, the 35-year-old forward still understands the appreciation that young players can have for their relationships with veteran players. With a player like Bedard – who’s been praised for his maturity level at just 18 years old – Foligno knows that the positive atmosphere he hopes to create can help take off some of the pressure that he could feel on the ice.

“There's not much work to do there,” Foligno said. “I think it's just more get to know him and make sure he understands that this is also a fun, family atmosphere, too. When you have that in the room, your team usually excels on the ice.”

To help make their connection stronger, Foligno invited the rookie forward to his home to learn more about him his personality off the ice. There, Bedard not only created a connection with the veteran, but also with his three children – Milana, Landon and Hudson.

“I think they were they're pretty funny,” Bedard said. “He's telling me about their games going on and stuff. So, it's good to get to know them, his wife and him, so it was a lot of fun.”