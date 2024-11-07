Larkin, DeBrincat propel Red Wings past Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday.
“When we have quality wins like this -- a 2-1, a 4-1 -- it’s usually driven by Dylan,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “And that line (Larkin, DeBrincat, Patrick Kane) had some pop tonight, and they did a good job.”
Andrew Copp and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings (6-5-1), who have won two in a row. Cam Talbot made 28 saves.
“We just didn’t give much,” Larkin said. "Our goaltending was good. I thought that was the best third period we’ve played, the best 60 minutes we’ve played all season and something to build on. We were more on the attack, more rolling four lines, short shifts, changing in their zone, kind of suffocating them.”
Nick Foligno scored for the Blackhawks (5-8-1), who had won two straight and three of four. Petr Mrazek made 21 saves.
“Yeah, man, we should be four or five games in a row right now,” Foligno said. “It’s how you have to play in order to keep yourself in the mix. You’ve got to find a way to win two or three and four and get on a little string of wins here. It’s frustrating for us because we know where we’re sitting and where we’re trying to get to.
“But I think our style of play, we’re doing a lot of good things, but you’re not reaping the benefits because those little ones, the momentums, the understanding what it takes to win, are not as detailed as they need to be right now.”
DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with two seconds remaining in the first period, putting in the rebound of Larkin’s shot on the rush.
“It was huge, the fact that we did not have a very good period,” Lalonde said. “The group’s pretty good judging themselves on performance. Even though I think we had some looks in the first, we’ll take, probably, the chances for versus chances against in that period. But we weren’t great. We were a little flat. We didn’t manage the puck very well.
“To come out of that period up 1-0 was huge. I give our guys a little credit. They put it on themselves to be a little bit better in the second, which we were, and I liked out third.”
Foligno tied it 1-1 at 8:42 of the second period, jamming the puck into the net on the backhand at the left post after taking a feed across the ice from Tyler Bertuzzi.
Larkin put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 12:27, moving into the offensive zone, skating around Chicago defenseman Isaak Phillips and scoring on a backhand-to-forehand move. It was Larkin’s fourth goal during a three-game scoring streak.
“I didn’t know that I was (on a streak), to be honest with you,” Larkin said. “It’s just going in. You just try, when that’s happening, just keep doing the right things. Definitely playing with good players. Alex and I were finding each other tonight, and that was nice. Usually ‘Kaner’ is finding me, as well. It’s just going in. Just try and keep shooting.”
Veleno extended it to 3-1 at 3:03 of the third period. He tipped Moritz Seider’ shot from the point, and the puck deflected in off Blackhawks defenseman Nolan Allan for Veleno’s first goal of the season.
Copp scored an empty-net goal at 17:47 for the 4-1 final.
“Yeah, it was disappointing,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “We just didn’t have energy, I thought, most of the night. Just a couple of poor decisions at times. Timely goals against, like the one at the end of the first period, we obviously can’t give up. I know it bounced around a little bit in front of the net, but we have to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“We have to be really alert and smarter, when the other team’s top line is out there, on our decision making. We gave them too many 2-on-1’s and line rushes against us, which takes a lot of energy out when we didn’t have a whole lot of it to begin with.”
NOTES: Kane, who returned as a visiting player for the second time against his former team, had two shots on goal in 19:04 of ice time. Chosen by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane spent parts of his first 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and ranks among the top three on the franchise’s all-time lists for points (1,225; second), assists (779; second) and goals (446; third). Kane assisted on a late tying goal and scored the overtime winner during his first return to Chicago on Feb. 25. … Talbot (37 years, 124 days) extended his point streak to four games (3-0-1) and became the oldest Red Wings goaltender to post a run of that length since Chris Osgood (38 years, 23 days) had a four-game stretch in 2010-11.