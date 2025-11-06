RECAP: Bertuzzi Hat Trick Powers Blackhawks Past Canucks

Aatu Raty and Evander Kane scored late and Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves for the Canucks (7-8-0), who were coming off a 2-1-0 road trip and have alternated between a win and a loss for six straight games.

“The first two periods we doubled them in chances, I think we all saw that,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “I think one of those goes in, there’s a pretty good chance we win that hockey game. Little mishap on the first one they got, defensively we made a mistake and I think we just got off a little bit from there. I don’t know if it was fatigue from the trip, coming back. We just over pressed. And you guys saw the rest.”

Vancouver appeared to open the scoring 8:34 into the second period when forward Drew O'Connor stuffed a rebound underneath a sprawling Knight, but the Blackhawks challenged successfully for goalie interference because O’Connor contacted Knight in the crease on the initial shot.

“That was a big moment, obviously,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “You win that challenge and now it stays 0-0, to get goals off the board is a huge thing.”

Bertuzzi made it 1-0 just 3:06 into the third period when a backdoor pass from the left boards by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk bounced in off his skates at the far side of the crease.

Bertuzzi doubled the lead on Chicago’s first power play of the game less than four minutes later, this time dropping to one knee in the same spot on the far post and redirecting a backdoor pass from Bedard just outside the left face-off dot and past a diving Lankinen at 6:46.

“[Bedard] knows where I am and I think the 'D' kind of know too,” Bertuzzi said of parking himself on the back post. “We talked about it in the second intermission, when it gets rimmed around, you can just sling it on net and [Grzelcyk] made a great play. Head up, [Nick Foligno] was in front too screening, and it was just a good play.”

Ilya Mikheyev made it 3-0 on a short-side wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle at 7:39, and Bertuzzi completed his fourth NHL hat trick by converting a rebound past a diving Lankinen from the same spot at 11:37 to make it 4-0.

“He's a guy you appreciate more from ice level than you might from up top,” Blashill said of Bertuzzi. “Skating doesn't always look great, but man, he wins pucks, and that's kind of who he's always been for me. He's great on that back post. He's really learned over the years how to build a wall on that back post and people shoot for it and they go in. It's a great way to score. 'Bert,' for me, has been very good all season, and he had another good one tonight.”