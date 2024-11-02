RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Defeat Kings in Shootout

Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for the Blackhawks (4-7-1), who won for the second time in three games following a four-game losing streak. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

“Three excellent goals, and again, we were lucky to get to that point,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “We should thank Petr for that, but good character in the third period, led by Nick [Foligno] pretty much all the way through the game.”

Alex Laferriere scored two goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Kings (6-3-3), who had won three straight at home to start the season.

“I think we started pretty good and we were rolling them for the first 10 minutes, and then kind of got away from our game,” Laferriere said. “Yeah, I mean, we obviously would have loved a win, but we’ll take the point and try and learn from it."