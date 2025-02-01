Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers cruise past Blackhawks

He became the fourth coach to reach the mark, joining Scotty Bowman (1,244), Joel Quenneville (969) and Barry Trotz (914).

"It means you're old, but fortunate, for sure, that you have coached a lot of good players," Maurice said. "I just want to win the next win. That would be good."

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (31-19-3).

Reinhart, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, became the first player in Panthers history to score at least 30 goals in four consecutive seasons.

"It was nice to get the win," said Verhaeghe, who led all players with nine shots on goal. "We like where our game is at, we're trying to build something here and get to our identity a little bit. We played pretty well the past couple of weeks and weren't getting the results. But we've been sticking to our game."