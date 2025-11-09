RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away from Red Wings in Third-Straight Win

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, extended his goal streak to three and point streak to eight when he scored on a power play 59 seconds into the first period. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games and 25 this season (nine goals, 16 assists), moving one point ahead of Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) for the scoring lead.

Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Moore scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (8-5-3), who went 3-for-3 with the man-advantage and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

“Confidence is a huge factor in life, and especially on special teams,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “The power play is obviously feeling it, and your goaltender is a big part of your penalty kill.”

Dylan Larkin scored, and John Gibson made 15 saves for the Red Wings (9-7-0), who have lost three in a row and four of five.

“Not good enough,” said Larkin, who is Detroit’s captain. “… I don’t want to make too much out of it, [but] it’s not good enough right now.”