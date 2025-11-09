RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away from Red Wings in Third-Straight Win

DETROIT -- Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists to take the NHL scoring lead, and Arvid Soderblom made an NHL career-high 45 saves in the Chicago Blackhawks’ third straight win, 5-1 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, extended his goal streak to three and point streak to eight when he scored on a power play 59 seconds into the first period. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games and 25 this season (nine goals, 16 assists), moving one point ahead of Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) for the scoring lead.
Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Moore scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (8-5-3), who went 3-for-3 with the man-advantage and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
“Confidence is a huge factor in life, and especially on special teams,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “The power play is obviously feeling it, and your goaltender is a big part of your penalty kill.”
Dylan Larkin scored, and John Gibson made 15 saves for the Red Wings (9-7-0), who have lost three in a row and four of five.
“Not good enough,” said Larkin, who is Detroit’s captain. “… I don’t want to make too much out of it, [but] it’s not good enough right now.”
Bedard gave Chicago an early 1-0 lead with a wrist shot from the right circle after Larkin was penalized for tripping Bertuzzi 26 seconds into the game.
Larkin tied it 1-1 at 4:19, scoring on a rebound in front after Soderblom made an initial save on Lucas Raymond’s wrist shot from the right circle.
Teravainen put the Blackhawks back in front with a power-play goal at 3:22 of the second period, one-timing Burakovsky’s feed in the right circle to make it 2-1.
Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal at 5:09 of the third period, stuffing it past Gibson at the right post after a pass from Bedard to make it 3-1.
It was Bertuzzi’s sixth goal in the past three games.
“They were on the power play for 1:19 and scored on all three of their shots,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We were on it for 10 minutes and went 0-for-11.”
Burakovsky made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 16:37, and Moore got his first NHL goal with 16 seconds left for the 5-1 final.
Moore, the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was playing his 13th NHL game.
“After I missed on the breakaway [in the first period], I knew I needed to get one today,” Moore said. “I waited about as long as I could, but it is great to get that out of the way.”
Soderblom said his most memorable save was the one he made on his younger brother, Red Wings forward Elmer Soderblom. It was the first time the siblings faced each other in a regular-season NHL game.
“When you are playing against each other in the street and the basement, this is always the dream,” said Arvid, who had dinner with his brother Saturday. “It was special to play on the world’s largest stage.
“I haven’t played in a few days, so I was a little off at the start. “Once I got some shots, I felt great.”
Blashill, who coached the Red Wings for seven seasons (2015-22), got his first win as a visiting head coach in Detroit.
Chicago finished 3-2-1 on a six-game road trip.
“This organization was a big part of my life for a long time,” Blashill said. “The Ilitch family, [general managers] Steve Yzerman and Ken Holland all treated me great. This is a huge road win at the end of a long trip, but that’s it.
“I have nothing but the ultimate respect for the Red Wings organization.”
NOTES: Bedard tied Patrick Kane (16 games played in 2015-16) as the fastest Blackhawks skater to 25 points in a season in the past 35 years. … Burakovsky’s assist was his 400th NHL point (159 goals, 241 assists). … Nate Danielson, who was the Red Wings’ first-round pick (No. 9) in the 2023 draft, made his NHL debut. The forward had four shots on goal in 15:16 of ice time.